There’s some breaking news late Monday night as the Commerce Department has announced that the Trump administration is adding a question on citizenship to the 2020 census.

The Washington Times reports:

The Trump administration announced late Monday that it will ask a question about citizenship on the 2020 census, moving to restore a critical but controversial piece of data from the decennial count.

Immigrant-rights groups had vehemently opposed the move, arguing it would rub some people the wrong way and scare them from participating, and would thus skew the count that is critical to doling out hundreds of billions of dollars in government aid and to fundamental democratic functions such as divvying up congressional seats.

Several minority-rights activists called it data “sabotage.”

But the Justice Department has asked for the question to be restored, saying they needed it to better enforce critical laws such as the Voting Rights Act.

Cue the doom and gloom:

Maybe people should fill out the census accurately so that we have accurate data?

Even Planned Parenthood is already protesting — not that that’s surprising. The organization was certain that the repeal of net neutrality rules was going to interfere with its business too.

Why would a citizenship question “terrorize immigrant communities”? There’s nothing wrong with being an immigrant. Oh …

 

