There’s some breaking news late Monday night as the Commerce Department has announced that the Trump administration is adding a question on citizenship to the 2020 census.

The Washington Times reports:

The Trump administration announced late Monday that it will ask a question about citizenship on the 2020 census, moving to restore a critical but controversial piece of data from the decennial count. Immigrant-rights groups had vehemently opposed the move, arguing it would rub some people the wrong way and scare them from participating, and would thus skew the count that is critical to doling out hundreds of billions of dollars in government aid and to fundamental democratic functions such as divvying up congressional seats. Several minority-rights activists called it data “sabotage.” But the Justice Department has asked for the question to be restored, saying they needed it to better enforce critical laws such as the Voting Rights Act.

The Census is the gold standard in government data. This will unquestionably degrade its quality. https://t.co/HJhhKvb45m — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) March 27, 2018

Maybe people should fill out the census accurately so that we have accurate data?

This has the potential to be vastly consequential: The census isn't a survey of citizens — it's a canvas of everyone in U.S. — and those here illegally are likely to rebuff answering if this question comes up, especially in current political climate https://t.co/ibRnfWDZWX — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) March 27, 2018

