The announcement that a question about citizenship will be reinstated to the 2020 Census has caused quite a triggering from Democrats, and DNC Chairman Tom Perez is among them. Here’s why:

Trending

Asking about citizenship is akin to an attempt at voter suppression?

Does Perez realize how that comes across? Maybe he doesn’t care.

***

Related:

REALLY!? Elizabeth Warren heap big concerned 2020 Census could be a little TOO accurate

California attorney general tries to explain how including citizenship question on census is illegal

ENOUGH! Michelle Malkin dropkicks CA AG for suing Trump over citizenship question on 2020 Census

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 censusDNCTom PerezVote fraudVoter ID