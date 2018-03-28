The announcement that a question about citizenship will be reinstated to the 2020 Census has caused quite a triggering from Democrats, and DNC Chairman Tom Perez is among them. Here’s why:

DNC chair @TomPerez calls it “insulting to the people who gave their lives in the passage" of the Voting Rights Act to use it as a "perverse justification for voter suppression" by adding a citizenship question to the Census. https://t.co/Smsb2a9dFN — Kailani Koenig (@kailanikm) March 27, 2018

DNC Chairman Equates Census Citizenship Question to Voter Suppressionhttps://t.co/StG4ve52l1 — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) March 28, 2018

DNC's Perez: "Voter Suppression" To Only Count Number Of U.S. Citizens In Censushttps://t.co/3HbihG2ptL — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) March 28, 2018

Asking about citizenship is akin to an attempt at voter suppression?

So?!? They are finally admitting illegals vote? — Athena Marie (@GaDeplorable1) March 28, 2018

Does Perez realize how that comes across? Maybe he doesn’t care.

Suppressing the votes of people who have no right to vote is good. Only a Democrat who has no respect for the law could fail to understand that. https://t.co/XdCBvB9qDh — David Horowitz (@horowitz39) March 28, 2018

Voting suppression of non-citizens. Fixed. https://t.co/kvgjpDrq3i — Hedley Lamarr 2020 (@JeffGribben) March 28, 2018

***

Related:

REALLY!? Elizabeth Warren heap big concerned 2020 Census could be a little TOO accurate

California attorney general tries to explain how including citizenship question on census is illegal

ENOUGH! Michelle Malkin dropkicks CA AG for suing Trump over citizenship question on 2020 Census