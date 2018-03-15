Yesterday was #NationalWalkoutDay, and one such walkout took place at New Prague High School in New Prague, Minnesota. A student carrying a sign reading “Guns Don’t Kill People, People Kill People” caught the attention of the principal, according to one student who was there:

Kids at our school today walked out, in honor of the 17 students killed in Florida. Students held signs that said, “Arm our teachers” they had two signs. A student walked out without saying a word peacefully put up his sign which said “guns don’t kill people, people kill people” he was escorted off the property by our principal and threatened to be put into a police car. This violates the first amendment and makes me sick that they can do whatever they want. Please make this go viral

Here’s a short video of the student being led away from the rally:

Apparently all opinions were welcome, as long as they agreed with the opinions of the gun control activists and others who promoted the walkout.

