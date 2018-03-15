Yesterday was #NationalWalkoutDay, and one such walkout took place at New Prague High School in New Prague, Minnesota. A student carrying a sign reading “Guns Don’t Kill People, People Kill People” caught the attention of the principal, according to one student who was there:

Kids at our school today walked out, in honor of the 17 students killed in Florida. Students held signs that said, “Arm our teachers” they had two signs. A student walked out without saying a word peacefully put up his sign which said “guns don’t kill people, people kill people” he was escorted off the property by our principal and threatened to be put into a police car. This violates the first amendment and makes me sick that they can do whatever they want. Please make this go viral

Here’s a short video of the student being led away from the rally:

During the National School Walkout, a student at New Prague High School in Minnesota held a sign that said: “guns don’t kill people, people kill people.” A student at the school said, "he was escorted off the property by our principal & threatened to be put into a police car." pic.twitter.com/1V6eaL0eRi — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 15, 2018

A student walked out without saying a word peacefully put up his sign which said “guns don’t kill people, people kill people” he was escorted off the property by the principal and threatened to be put into a police car. pic.twitter.com/Rf2hfBmUf5 — The Red Elephants 🐘 (@RealRedElephant) March 15, 2018

Apparently all opinions were welcome, as long as they agreed with the opinions of the gun control activists and others who promoted the walkout.

Unbelievable. Where are all the people who just yesterday were talking about how brave kids are for defying teachers? You gonna defend this kid too, @ACLU? Anyone? https://t.co/nfAYBrpOlY — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) March 15, 2018

Of course he was… 😒 https://t.co/TZjzLvyRAf — Just Jenn (@JennJacques) March 15, 2018

This isn't about kids protesting…

This is about collectivists using kids to drive agenda. https://t.co/BQtLzd6vtu — KerryL (@kerrloud) March 15, 2018

