Among the politicians rallying with students at the U.S. Capitol in DC was Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was like a rock star to the crowd at the event that was also heavily attended by congressional Democrats:

Signs being carried at that rally and others have shown that many of the students would like to see guns banned outright, and they no doubt applauded Sanders’ speech.

Oh, one other thing:

What a surprise! *Eye roll*

Sanders began a live stream of his speech on his Facebook page, which featured him wading through the crowd of cheering students and shaking hands. As Sanders traveled through the gun-control crowd, at least three heavily armed Capitol police officers could be seen protecting him and clearing a way for the Senator through the students. Multiple times in the live feed, the police can be heard asking the students to step back and move away from Sanders.

Buried lede: Bernie Sanders a firm believer in “good guy with a gun” philosophy:

Another INSTANT classic!

