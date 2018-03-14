Among the politicians rallying with students at the U.S. Capitol in DC was Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was like a rock star to the crowd at the event that was also heavily attended by congressional Democrats:

Sen. Bernie Sanders addresses #NationalWalkoutDay crowd through a megaphone: "You, the young people of this country, are leading the nation." https://t.co/mtlSw3EgIW pic.twitter.com/twoblz2E8m — ABC News (@ABC) March 14, 2018

Signs being carried at that rally and others have shown that many of the students would like to see guns banned outright, and they no doubt applauded Sanders’ speech.

Oh, one other thing:

WTF? Bernie Sanders went to the anti-gun rally today with armed guards?#NationalWalkoutDay — Stuart (@Ringo6) March 14, 2018

What a surprise! *Eye roll*

Sanders began a live stream of his speech on his Facebook page, which featured him wading through the crowd of cheering students and shaking hands. As Sanders traveled through the gun-control crowd, at least three heavily armed Capitol police officers could be seen protecting him and clearing a way for the Senator through the students. Multiple times in the live feed, the police can be heard asking the students to step back and move away from Sanders.

Buried lede: Bernie Sanders a firm believer in “good guy with a gun” philosophy:

Bernie Sanders just got here and the #walkout students went crazy, please enjoy this video of his arrival: pic.twitter.com/rOh5uWCPAB — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) March 14, 2018

Bernie Sanders Addresses Anti-Gun Rally Under Heavily-Armed Police Guardhttps://t.co/O42bcQ0M9m pic.twitter.com/fnzl5voegM — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 14, 2018

Under heavily-armed police guard, Bernie Sanders addresses anti-gun rally. At least three heavily armed Capitol police officers could be seen protecting the hypocrite and clearing a way for the Socialist Senator. Lotsa pictures.https://t.co/lQtC08UaRT pic.twitter.com/IUknacJ468 — Parker Shannon (@TheObamaFile) March 14, 2018

Another INSTANT classic!