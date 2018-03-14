Today many students around the country are walking out of school to join those calling for the government to “do something” about “gun violence.” Democrats, led by Nancy Pelosi, are leading a rally at the U.S. Capitol:

Students listen to @NancyPelosi at Capitol walk out pic.twitter.com/PTz2uIOU45 — Lauren Gambino (@laurenegambino) March 14, 2018

But all over the country, those participating in the walkout are carrying signs, and some are nothing short of baffling:

"The Second Amendment Isn’t Meant To Protect Our Citizens" "De-Militarize The Police" "Give Us Our Reparations”#MarchForWaitWhatAreWeMarchingForToday pic.twitter.com/iSevsjKQsd — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) March 14, 2018

The 2nd Amendment isn’t meant to keep citizens safe? We wonder what the Founders would think of that.

Sign I just saw on CNN: NRA KKK USA As @KurtSchlichter says, they hate you pic.twitter.com/Wlu5Dr8QSk — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) March 14, 2018

Maybe organizers should have just referred to it as an anti-NRA rally and been done with it. And so much for the line the Democrats like to repeat to calm concerns of law-abiding gun owners:

Gun control activists: We don’t want to ban guns Also gun control activists: Ban guns pic.twitter.com/oiRoj09jqs — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) March 14, 2018

Does anybody want to tell that person how many guns are protecting the area he’s in?

Feminism IS represented today:

I’m so proud of my 5th grade nephew for participating in #NationalWalkoutDay in New York City. And, no, he isn’t the one carrying the sign, but I do love that sign. pic.twitter.com/p12lYDjLBC — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) March 14, 2018

Of course, there are also slams on those who offer prayers after awful things happen:

These students’ signs at the Capitol are EVERYTHING. 🙌 #NationalWalkOutDay pic.twitter.com/DNTiPHu2iU — CAP Action (@CAPAction) March 14, 2018

Thoughts and prayers for proofreading skills:

Live video: Students across the country walk out to protest gun violence https://t.co/VHLolwvgyQ — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 14, 2018

But there are more than just signs — there are chants too:

Students chant "Hey hey, NRA, how many kids did you kill today?" outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan. https://t.co/P7JIQITIaE #NationalWalkoutDay pic.twitter.com/Cg22tVDwB7 — ABC News (@ABC) March 14, 2018

At least one thing has been made abundantly clear:

The signs just prove how desperately they don't need to miss a day of class 😒😒 — Prudence Reagan (@rubchicken) March 14, 2018

