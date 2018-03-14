Douglas High School student Kyle Kashuv is quickly distinguishing himself from his gun control activist classmates, not just with his continued support for the Second Amendment, but also with his positive attitude and willingness to engage with all sides of the gun debate.

Earlier today, Kashuv tweeted about his recent meeting with GOP Rep. Steve Scalise, who survived an assassination attempt by a gun-wielding Bernie Sanders supporter:

Great speaking with @SteveScalise about what we learnt from each other's tragic situations pic.twitter.com/6EXR7azDke — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 14, 2018

The fact that WHIP @SteveScalise has gone through everything he has and is STILL a major #2A supporters should show to everyone, even gun control advocates, that the constitution is not a document we should desecrate. "Guns saved my life" – the WHIP pic.twitter.com/tGZ8tTfpdw — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 14, 2018

Kashuv’s meeting with Scalise was apparently more than his F-bomb-loving, pro-gun-control classmate Cameron Kasky could stomach:

I’m enjoying Kyle’s slow spiral into tweeting exactly like a violently conservative talk show host. You should do one of those @scrowder selfies — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) March 14, 2018

Real classy, Cameron.

“Violently conservative” made me actually LOL. — Radioactive Man (@MetricButtload) March 14, 2018

"Wretchedly conservative" — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) March 14, 2018

Well, anyway, if Kasky was hoping to get a rise out of Kashuv, he was only setting himself up to be disappointed. Because Kashuv didn’t take the bait:

What a tweet! — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 14, 2018

Kasky got off easy there.

Classy response, Kyle. Some adults wouldn't have this kind of restraint. Well done. — Connor, Director of Space Force (@cmigbear) March 14, 2018

Kasky could learn a lot from Kashuv. Not just about the Second Amendment, but about maturity.

Hey kid, Kyle is not you enemy here. You have a difference of opinion. That's all. — ❤️ Jayvie ❤️ (@OneFineJay) March 14, 2018

I think @SteveScalise knows the proper use of the word "violently" a little better than you – an opinion is not violence. Show some respect. Show some intelligence. — Mama "big there there" Wiretap (@WilkinsonStudio) March 14, 2018

You have the self awareness of a high school kid — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) March 14, 2018

Way to bring people together for your cause. Oh, wait…. never mind. — Ellen Smith (@BoyCrazyMama) March 14, 2018

