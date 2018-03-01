If you spend time on Twitchy, you likely spend time on Twitter (or wisely let us do the dirty work for you). In any case, you’ve probably come across members of The Resistance who refuse to use President Trump’s name.

Cher, for example, mostly resorts to a toilet emoji, while others just use slurs. Remember when Bernice King passed around a Facebook post advising people to NEVER use the name Trump, saying “45” would do?

Well, it looks like Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor and media favorite Cameron Kasky has followed suit, refusing to spell out the name Rubio in his tweets:

I haven’t had enough time to read R*bi*’s little proposals, but you guys know we don’t have to settle for less, right? Dirty blood money politicians like him want to throw us 2 pennies and make us thank them on our knees as if they just paid off our mortgage. We won’t have it. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) March 1, 2018

This kid has a mortgage? https://t.co/yrwXvSrCXy — BWH (@BWH85) March 1, 2018

So he hasn’t had time to read Rubio’s “little proposals,” but he knows he won’t settle for the two pennies “dirty blood money politicians like him” want to throw at the problem of school violence.

Um … why are we letting high school kids write gun control policy again? Do they even have any idea just how much sway they have right now with politicians ranging right up to the president? Might as well waste that political capital with some snarky posturing.

You just admitted you didn't read the proposal thoroughly. You didn't go through school like this, hopefully. https://t.co/gU24ZOupNe — Natasha Fatale, Pottsylvanian Spy & Bombshell (@N_Fatale) March 1, 2018

Rubio proposes real solutions to a complex problem. Activist admits he didn't read Rubio's proposals, instead just continues with despicable and dishonest smears. This isn't about solutions for these activists. If media will give them a platform, should hold them accountable. https://t.co/UAqgHTnv71 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 1, 2018

How can you not settle for less if you have ZERO idea what @marcorubio’s policies are? For you to actually admit this in a tweet shows everyone just how immature and ignorant you are. You can’t argue AGAINST a policy if you don’t know what the policy IS. https://t.co/jGh1qOZ6Lj — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) March 1, 2018

"I haven't had time to read that thing I'm sure I'll disagree with anyway." I honestly pray that you will not feel the pangs of regret too harshly when you've matured and remember these days, but rather that you will learn from them. https://t.co/XWmxV3wZ8M — Richard Vincent (@BigRMV) March 1, 2018

He seems to have learned very quickly that solving problems is bad politics. https://t.co/fN8MLYa77u — Mario (@1M26) March 1, 2018

They don’t want any fixes, they want attention, and are encouraged by adults who know better. https://t.co/cZkiK50v3h — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 1, 2018

All I hear is whining. Nothing about a solution.🤔 https://t.co/dje2CRGKXW — Unbroken Boymom Bear🐻🇺🇸🍯🇮🇱 (@KristinFaller11) March 1, 2018

Understanding they're children and you should engage the message, at what point does it become okay to address the ignorance and attitude? https://t.co/lOI8h0iXdq — My5HoosierGirls (@LegalBeagle78) March 1, 2018

Burning bridges before you ever get to them. That usually means you don't settle for less, you settle for nothing. https://t.co/L9pKFKcdJV — Daniel Vaughan (@dvaughanCI) March 1, 2018

Alexa, show me "how to not get anything accomplished" https://t.co/jY6GegUNoU — Atticus Goldfinch (@AtticusGF) March 1, 2018

They want ACTION, and they want it NOW. Hey, here’s an idea: get in line behind the people who’ve been participating in the March for Life since 1974.

When you’re 18 you can vote like the rest of us. That’s how this works. https://t.co/vEY1olLEHD — Fiscal Therapist (@BigLifeMark) March 1, 2018

Does this kid write Donald Trump's tweets? He's got it all! Name-calling? Check.

Bizarre reference to "size?" Check.

Irrelevant facts? Check.

Self-righteousness? Check. https://t.co/8tBhRNlH8K — Joseph Adams (@JBA101) March 1, 2018

First off, don't be a coward. Tag @marcorubio. Secondly, isn't your #MarchForOurLives being funded and organized by so many leftist interest groups, one of which is Planned Parenthood? Want to talk about dirty blood money? https://t.co/rKxdSsi6EZ — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 1, 2018

Will your group continue to take money & support from The Women's March organization, which boast among its organizers, Farrakhan fans with homophobic & antisemitic views? Also maybe you should read the proposal.That's what people do when they want their opinions taken seriously. https://t.co/Tk7eFIJwOo — dfconservative (@BigRfaze) March 1, 2018

What a farce this has become. https://t.co/28G2sAliD7 — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) March 1, 2018

