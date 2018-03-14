Students and teachers around the country are participating in #NationalWalkoutDay today to honor the memories of those lost in the Parkland shooting. And, lest you think this is purely political and agenda-driven … wait. That’s exactly what it is:

Among their demands, participants want Congress to:
More from CNN:

The walkout is open to American students, teachers and staff. But the idea originated with EMPOWER, the youth branch of the Women’s March [Editor’s note: Because of course this is a Women’s March stunt], and it’s the main national voice encouraging people to participate. The organization’s website says more than 2,500 walkouts are planned.

EMPOWER is facilitating the walkout by providing local student organizers with tool kits to help them get started. The kits include a step-by-step guide to organizing a walkout, sample letters to administrators to request permission to participate and an explanation of students’ rights.

And just in case that didn’t make it clear enough that these protests are purely political, here’s what’s going on on Capitol Hill today:

Uh-huh.

It doesn’t have to add up; it just has to push a political agenda. Which is pretty easy when you’ve got politicians behind you:

Who in their right mind honestly believes these protests are anything but political?

Whatever you say, dude.

So much for paying respect to the dead.

***

