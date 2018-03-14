Students and teachers around the country are participating in #NationalWalkoutDay today to honor the memories of those lost in the Parkland shooting. And, lest you think this is purely political and agenda-driven … wait. That’s exactly what it is:

The walkout is open to American students, teachers and staff. But the idea originated with EMPOWER, the youth branch of the Women’s March [Editor’s note: Because of course this is a Women’s March stunt], and it’s the main national voice encouraging people to participate. The organization’s website says more than 2,500 walkouts are planned. EMPOWER is facilitating the walkout by providing local student organizers with tool kits to help them get started. The kits include a step-by-step guide to organizing a walkout, sample letters to administrators to request permission to participate and an explanation of students’ rights.

And just in case that didn’t make it clear enough that these protests are purely political, here’s what’s going on on Capitol Hill today:

“This is what Democracy looks like!” Students and allies rally outside of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. as part of #NationalWalkoutDay to protest for stricter gun laws. https://t.co/JuOWURifIL pic.twitter.com/zpLrLwkagJ — ABC News (@ABC) March 14, 2018

Student speaks in front of the U.S. Capitol on #NationalWalkoutDay: “Their right to own an assault rifle does not outweigh our right to live. The adults have failed us. This is in our hands now, and if any elected official gets in our way, we will vote them out.” pic.twitter.com/VEdAcLnuOI — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 14, 2018

Uh-huh.

How did he do in math, because I don't think that's how it adds up https://t.co/6sdLugEtC4 — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) March 14, 2018

It doesn’t have to add up; it just has to push a political agenda. Which is pretty easy when you’ve got politicians behind you:

“The NRA has made me public enemy No. 1 and I am proud of it,” Sen. Chuck Schumer says. “We have been fighting for 10 years. Every time, the viselike grip of the NRA on the necks of some of these politicians has succeeded, but this time it won’t.” https://t.co/B9gqfHUvRF pic.twitter.com/ICqzq1naZy — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 14, 2018

"You, the young people of this country are leading the nation," Sen. Bernie Sanders says. "All across this country, people are sick and tired of gun violence, and the time is now for all of us together to stand up." https://t.co/B9gqfHUvRF pic.twitter.com/HS08Pf5xZi — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 14, 2018

WATCH LIVE: Lawmakers join students in gun protest on Capitol Hill https://t.co/B9gqfHUvRF #NationalWalkoutDay pic.twitter.com/341Vn46ekp — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 14, 2018

Who in their right mind honestly believes these protests are anything but political?

"There is no compromise. We are not seeking a Republican solution or a Democratic solution," Maryland student says. "We are seeking an American resolution." https://t.co/B9gqfHUvRF #NationalWalkoutDay pic.twitter.com/7HnNOuPMmF — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 14, 2018

Whatever you say, dude.

PLOT TWIST: They are solely seeking a Democrat solution https://t.co/hBtYJhndW7 — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) March 14, 2018

"Can we please, for the good of the country, and the safety of our children, rise above politics, above being Republican or Democrat, and just do everything the Democrats want?!?!" — William Riggs IV (@WSR_IV) March 14, 2018

This march will do nothing but strengthen the resolve of law abiding gun owners. It's not even attempting to address any real issue with any real solution… Vague nothingness as one big virtue signal. Kind of like Nancy Pelosi's whole career — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) March 14, 2018

So to summarize:

– Americans forced to pay property taxes for schools

– Schools use money to send their kids to a Democrat rally in DC https://t.co/o7vg1g8k4t — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) March 14, 2018

This is a Democrat political rally. Public schools used your taxes to send your kids to a Democrat political rally. https://t.co/ysW253mr19 — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) March 14, 2018

We asked for an honest gun dialogue. Dems encouraged kids to call us child murderers and told them they could skip school if they oppose us — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) March 14, 2018

So much for paying respect to the dead.

