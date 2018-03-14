Some students who participated in the school walkout today in DC went past the Trump hotel, and they don’t sound very different than the run-of-the-mill anti-Trump Resistance:

Some high school students flipped off the Trump Hotel while marching for gun control in Washington, D.C. today. The crowd of teens then began to chant, "F*** Trump! F*** Trump!" pic.twitter.com/wlDRmr2Ghx — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) March 14, 2018

Well, that’s a strange way to contribute to ending “gun violence.”

That’ll show him!!! I’m sure this will quickly spur congress to pass a full on assault weapons ban….. — sky (@SkylerCFelix) March 14, 2018

Way to “do something,” kids!

I’d be willing to bet that you’ll never find video of March for Life teens chanting "F*** Obama" https://t.co/FORZh8Jvpo — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) March 14, 2018

And we’d almost certainly never see some schools allowing students to leave en masse to participate in that march, either.

Future ANTIFA soldiers learning the trade. What did you expect? — Orwell Screaming (@deadeye42) March 14, 2018

More good parenting — Joe (@jci0010) March 14, 2018

Proving this isn’t about gun violence. — Shawmor (@shawmor) March 14, 2018

The event also has proven to be a training ground for future left-wing activists.