Some students who participated in the school walkout today in DC went past the Trump hotel, and they don’t sound very different than the run-of-the-mill anti-Trump Resistance:

Well, that’s a strange way to contribute to ending “gun violence.”

Way to “do something,” kids!

And we’d almost certainly never see some schools allowing students to leave en masse to participate in that march, either.

The event also has proven to be a training ground for future left-wing activists.

