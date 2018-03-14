Some students at a California high school who wanted to leave school grounds to participate in #NationalWalkoutDay didn’t let a locked gate deter them from the scheduled protest:

California students break through locked gates to participate in gun violence walkout https://t.co/4klQcOaWGt pic.twitter.com/viZc52XzdI — The Hill (@thehill) March 14, 2018

If that gate is also intended to help keep unauthorized people from entering school grounds, it seems like a rather ironic move coming from students who claim to be protesting school shootings and calling for measures on how to prevent the next one.

“Local students commit act of vandalism” https://t.co/hf2k6Lyfit — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) March 14, 2018

NOTHING WILL STOP OUR “FREE GET OUT CLASS” DAY!!! Nothing!! https://t.co/avy9Bom1Ed — Will. Power (@KIR_bigg50) March 14, 2018

Girl in front knows she's got a GREAT photo to include in a college application https://t.co/DxV6nyJqNZ — Ryan Looks Foolish Chasing His Hat (@ThePenDrake) March 14, 2018

And we wish her good luck with that!