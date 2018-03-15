While in India recently, Hillary Clinton did what she’s become accustomed to doing ever since November of 2016: Rattling off a list of reasons why she lost the election. Among Clinton’s attempted scapegoats this time was saying Trump voters are racist and sexist, as well as implying that white women voters were against her because that’s what their husbands told them to do (and of course the mainstream media did its best to try and help provide Hillary with cover).

Greg Gutfeld absolutely demolished Clinton for her continued contempt for those she considers “deplorables”:

my mono on Hillary's India appearance https://t.co/EwXp75AjFU — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 13, 2018

That’s gonna leave a mark!

Her audience is like, "[WTF] Didn't Trump appoint an Indian-American female former Gov of Red State South Carolina Nikki Haley to UN?" — Mike Hoover (@Mike_Hoover) March 13, 2018

Thank you Greg!

PS My husband would never tell me what to do. https://t.co/fxdO3htYvg — Susanne (@blueBooBooBear) March 13, 2018

Oh, Hillary, you do try so very hard.

