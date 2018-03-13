As Twitchy previously reported, Hillary Clinton was in India on Monday where she once again blamed the deplorables as well as male-dominated white women for her 2016 election loss to Donald Trump.

Hillary Clinton told a receptive audience in India that while she thought President Donald Trump played to some of Americans' worst fears, he does not reflect the country as a whole — and said the US "did not deserve" his presidency https://t.co/DibyDpOrn0 pic.twitter.com/lSAip0QFOy — CNN (@CNN) March 13, 2018

However, Hillary’s visit wasn’t without its literal missteps, because Clinton had serious trouble going down some stairs while in India:

#BREAKING: Hillary Clinton falls down the stairs in India, twice. pic.twitter.com/y3JOOJsUSF — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 13, 2018

Everyone else is walking down the stairs without falling. She's practically being carried down. pic.twitter.com/tt72tczQty — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) March 13, 2018

The Russians work in mysterious ways.

Just like at the WTC memorial, she lost her shoe. AGAIN. — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) March 13, 2018

Russians hacked Hillary Clinton's flip flops pic.twitter.com/cZOKRuAedK — Mike (@Fuctupmind) March 13, 2018

Hillary Clinton Nearly Falls Down the Stairs TWICE in India! Just because I added Mario sound effects DOESN'T mean I'm making fun of her! pic.twitter.com/lInH6BW5z0 — Austen Fletcher (@fleccas) March 13, 2018

Clinton may or may not consider us to be among the deplorables, but either way we’re glad she didn’t fall and get hurt.