As Twitchy previously reported, Hillary Clinton was in India on Monday where she once again blamed the deplorables as well as male-dominated white women for her 2016 election loss to Donald Trump.

However, Hillary’s visit wasn’t without its literal missteps, because Clinton had serious trouble going down some stairs while in India:

The Russians work in mysterious ways.

Clinton may or may not consider us to be among the deplorables, but either way we’re glad she didn’t fall and get hurt.

