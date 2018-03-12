As Twitchy told you, over the weekend at the India Today Conclave, an angry and embittered Hillary Clinton lashed out at Americans who voted for Trump, suggesting that they did so because they didn’t “want black people getting rights, [they] don’t like women, you know, getting jobs, [they] don’t want to, you know, see that Indian American succeeding more than [they] are.”

Well, you’ll be pleased to learn that she wasn’t finished yet:

HRC says white women voted for Trump because their husbands, bosses, sons told them to. @ the India Today Conclave this weekend. — Martha MacCallum (@marthamaccallum) March 12, 2018

Clinton Blames Her Loss on White Women Listening to Their Husbands https://t.co/C5C3HFsfIo — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) March 12, 2018

More from the Washington Free Beacon:

“Democrats, going back to my husband and even before, but just in recent times going back to Bill and our candidates and then President Obama, have been losing the vote, including white women. We do not do well with white men and we don’t do well with married white women,” Clinton said. She went on to say that white women face an “ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should.” Clinton said that she was on the way to winning the white women vote until then-FBI Director James Comey sent a letter to leaders in Congress less than two weeks before the election stating that the FBI reopened its investigation into her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state. “All of a sudden white women, who were going to vote for me and frankly standing up to the men in their lives and the men in their workplaces, were being told, ‘She’s going to jail. You don’t want to vote for her. It’s terrible, you can’t vote for that.’ So, it just stopped my momentum and it decreased my vote enough because I was ahead. I was winning, and I thought I had fought my way back in the ten days from that letter until the election. I fell a little bit short,” Clinton said.

Those awful, nasty Trump voters and their sexism! By the way, if you’re a white woman who didn’t vote for me, it’s because you couldn’t stand up to the men in your lives.

I'm not sure my wife and I even conversed about the election and I never even asked her who she voted for; that's her business. — Bobby Martin (@BobbyM62) March 12, 2018

I am single and no one influenced my vote for @realDonaldTrump. — Jamie Lloyd (@jmel1959) March 12, 2018

Nobody tells me how to vote! I am an educated Southern woman and can make up my own mind. — debbie hinshaw (@dfhinshaw70) March 12, 2018

The women in my life don't take orders from anyone. Real women. — Rick Bounds (@rick_bounds) March 12, 2018

To Hillary Clinton, you’re not a “real woman” if you don’t worship at her feet.

WHAT PLANET DOES SHE LIVE ON?She went on to say that white women face an "ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should." https://t.co/X7FPBJgAku — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) March 12, 2018

What planet? Why, Planet Hillary, of course! Where the truth is made up and the facts don’t matter.

She seriously can’t believe that…can she? — Tammie Galloy (@galloy_tammie) March 12, 2018

She can and she does. On Planet Hillary, she’s president and victim — forever and always.

HRC needs to get called on this blatant lie. It's beyond absurd she continues to feel the need to make excuses for losing. HINT: Women don't like your lying, conniving, criminal, evil behavior. — KimE (@HarborDawg3) March 12, 2018

She’s so out of touch. — William T. Nahikian (@WildBillHitcoch) March 12, 2018

She just refuses to live in reality. — Dave (@warnermasonry1) March 12, 2018