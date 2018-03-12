As Twitchy told you, over the weekend at the India Today Conclave, an angry and embittered Hillary Clinton lashed out at Americans who voted for Trump, suggesting that they did so because they didn’t “want black people getting rights, [they] don’t like women, you know, getting jobs, [they] don’t want to, you know, see that Indian American succeeding more than [they] are.”

Well, you’ll be pleased to learn that she wasn’t finished yet:

More from the Washington Free Beacon:

“Democrats, going back to my husband and even before, but just in recent times going back to Bill and our candidates and then President Obama, have been losing the vote, including white women. We do not do well with white men and we don’t do well with married white women,” Clinton said.

She went on to say that white women face an “ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should.”

Clinton said that she was on the way to winning the white women vote until then-FBI Director James Comey sent a letter to leaders in Congress less than two weeks before the election stating that the FBI reopened its investigation into her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.

“All of a sudden white women, who were going to vote for me and frankly standing up to the men in their lives and the men in their workplaces, were being told, ‘She’s going to jail. You don’t want to vote for her. It’s terrible, you can’t vote for that.’ So, it just stopped my momentum and it decreased my vote enough because I was ahead. I was winning, and I thought I had fought my way back in the ten days from that letter until the election. I fell a little bit short,” Clinton said.

Those awful, nasty Trump voters and their sexism! By the way, if you’re a white woman who didn’t vote for me, it’s because you couldn’t stand up to the men in your lives.

To Hillary Clinton, you’re not a “real woman” if you don’t worship at her feet.

What planet? Why, Planet Hillary, of course! Where the truth is made up and the facts don’t matter.

She can and she does. On Planet Hillary, she’s president and victim — forever and always.

