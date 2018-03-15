Hillary Clinton couldn’t let a nation-wide event like #NationalWalkoutDay go by without using it to pretend that she’s the president. Her comments are doubly annoying after what she said about states that didn’t vote for her while she was falling down the stairs over in India.

To all the students across our country who took part in #NationalWalkoutDay: Never let anybody tell you your voices don’t make a difference. You‘re an inspiration to millions of Americans who know commonsense gun reform is long overdue. We are with you, and we will not give up. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 15, 2018

Just not kids in red states where she didn’t win in 2016 because they’re filled with racists, bigots, and sexists … right, Hilldawg?

*Students in all that red part of the country not applicable https://t.co/eBAMTk6FDj — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 15, 2018

Hi Hillary. Your voice doesn't make a difference. — Jon Braaten (@lawyerbraaten) March 15, 2018

Ouch.

LOL. She’s America’s worst loser. — Foggy Bottom (@GayPatriot) March 15, 2018

Nobody is better at losing than Hillary is … so winning?

You aren’t with anyone, you only care about yourself. Quit lying and acting like you care. — Boymom Bear🐻🇺🇸🍯🇮🇱 (@KristinFaller11) March 15, 2018

Of course you won’t, it’s your agenda you’re using these kids for. They should voice how they feel, it’s part of growing up. But when you parade them in front of a nation you set a bad example. As an adult you should encourage but also teach. This is sad — Nick (@olbigwhiskey) March 15, 2018

It is sad. Someone close to her should tell her it’s time to move on and stop pretending she won the election.

Go to bed already! — KJoy (@Kjoyfully1) March 15, 2018

Ha! #Caring

What he said.

You mean the way you told half of America that our voice doesn't matter? I'm an educated, white, free-thinking, woman who was not pressured to vote for our great President @realDonaldTrump I researched and chose who I would vote for…and it was not, nor will ever be you! — wendy_davis (@wendy_davis) March 15, 2018

Objectifying and dehumanizing half of the country that didn’t elect you to pretend you didn’t actually lose the election is not exactly an endearing quality, gram-gram.

And she wonders why she couldn’t beat the most unpopular GOP candidate in history.

