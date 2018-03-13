As Twitchy told you earlier, CNN performed some impressive intellectual gymnastics with this spin on Hillary Clinton’s disgusting remarks about Trump voters:

Not to be outdone, the Washington Post rode to Hillary’s rescue this afternoon:

“A” for effort, WaPo! But nope.

First of all:

And second of all:

Hate to break it to you, WaPo, but Hillary’s comments were just plain awful. Try as you may, spin all you want, but there’s no getting around that.

But hey, WaPo, congratulations on helping Hillary Make Sexism Great Again!

Wheeeee!

Ha! Fat chance.

Bingo.

Just another day ending in “y.”

