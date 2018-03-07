“Comedian” Christopher Titus has previously taken it upon himself to blame Dana Loesch for shootings in the United States and he’s outdone himself on challenges to sink even lower, with a little help getting started:

She's not exactly the brightest is she? I thought the @NRA believed in gun safety? This doesn't look very safe. pic.twitter.com/TpadgZ1GlL — Maegan (@SchadenfreudeHA) March 7, 2018

Jesus Christ, @DLoesch. Finger on the trigger! Gun pointed at her head! Holy hell OR She just left meeting with Wayne Lapierre and was contemplating taking her life. https://t.co/uv7fuR2RLb — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) March 7, 2018

Hey @DLoesch THIS is proper trigger discipline. Not only are you the spokeschick for the NRA, but the NRA reviewed this and STILL let the public see it. Don't put your finger on the trigger and Don't point the gun at your head. Are you gundamentalists embarrassed yet? pic.twitter.com/WvbLPLT7J1 — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) March 7, 2018

Really!? Loesch reminded him of a detail about the disgusting “trigger discipline” gotcha attempt:

Thanks for sharing images from a snuff video that another anti-gun advocate like yourself made where they edited in a hand to make it look like I killed myself. You’re a class act. God bless. https://t.co/mqn6Iz0eRW — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 7, 2018

Was he shamed into submission? Of course not. Titus doubled and tripled down on the jackassery while blaming Loesch for things she (and the NRA) had nothing to do with:

Send me a link. I’ll retract. I do find it ironic that after Newtown, Aurora, Parkland and the hundreds of other shootings, you’re mad that people are promoting death. That being said, I didn’t post it. In fact I posted that people shouldn’t threaten you, twice. Not cool. Read it https://t.co/eUPk4Zr8t5 — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) March 7, 2018

You need to take this down. It's fake and you're participating in lying and creating a false narrative. I'm sure that's your point. — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) March 7, 2018

You mean false Narrative like "Good guy with a gun?" — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) March 7, 2018

Good lord…

At your age, you'd think you would want to be regarded a man. Take down the creepy stalker video and lay off the misogyny for once in your life. — jon gabriel (@exjon) March 7, 2018

We highly doubt that’s going to happen.

Very nice targeting of a person and harassing them with fake images. That has to violate the twitter rules. Hey @jack, you gonna do something about this? — Michael FREE ARIE Henry (@mhenrylaw1) March 7, 2018

Probably not.

He is gleeful at it. Sick. — Mo Mo (@molratty) March 7, 2018

Dana is crossing over into the same rare air that Trump found in 2016, when the utterly unhinged hate of the Left made him stronger and them weaker every time they attacked him. — Ricky Velasquez (@QueenMengerKarl) March 7, 2018

And sadly they’re probably far from rock bottom.

***

