In typical Rosie fashion, the “celebrity” decided to tweet about Dana Loesch. Not so bad, right? Except Rosie had Dana blocked, meaning the NRA spokeswoman didn’t even have the opportunity to defend herself.

That is, until one of Dana’s followers made sure she saw the tweets.

So Rosie sent this to @DLoesch. what’s the HRA? pic.twitter.com/mOXyR0idyD — Tyler the Myth, Man, Legend (@TBirdusThoracis) March 6, 2018

HRA = Home Renters Association?

I never saw it because she curses me out from behind a block. Sorry @Rosie that you can’t accept women who think differently from you. God bless. https://t.co/42REx9H9oD — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 6, 2018

HAHAHA.

That’s some Shannon Watts level “trolling” there, Rosie.

i cant accept a woman who is the mouthpiece of a terrorist organization – #NRAIsATerroristOrganization — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 7, 2018

Can’t come up with new talking points, eh? Just spout out whatever random eggs on Twitter say.

NIIIICCEEE.

Nothing says “let’s have an honest and logical discussion” like accusing millions of innocent people of being terrorists because you disagree with them on 2A

¯_( ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/k9ckSko7Gt — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 7, 2018

BAM!