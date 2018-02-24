As Twitchy told you yesterday, the Broward County sheriff looks even worse now that it’s been learned there were not just one but four county officers who were waiting outside while Nikolas Cruz’s rampage continued inside a school building in Parkland, Florida:

Days later, Broward County Sheriff Steve Israel went on a CNN town hall and had the gall to lecture Dana Loesch about something:

Trending

There were law enforcement failures on multiple levels, but the Broward sheriff’s finger-pointing has been nothing short of shameless.

***

Related:

Conservatives tell @BrowardSheriff EXACTLY what they think with EPIC new hashtag

Watch toxic masculinity work: Vice is freaked out the NRA wants to — wait for it — ‘put guns in the hands of women’

Meet the hero Coral Springs PD cop who ran toward the sound of gunfire, unarmed

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2nd Amendmentbroward county sheriffdana loeschgun controlScott Israel