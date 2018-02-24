As Twitchy told you yesterday, the Broward County sheriff looks even worse now that it’s been learned there were not just one but four county officers who were waiting outside while Nikolas Cruz’s rampage continued inside a school building in Parkland, Florida:

I hope @browardsheriff department is sued off the face of the Earthhttps://t.co/TNCqa0MQmO pic.twitter.com/frYCv00eLp — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 23, 2018

Days later, Broward County Sheriff Steve Israel went on a CNN town hall and had the gall to lecture Dana Loesch about something:

While sitting next to me at the town hall, the sheriff called this “standing up for students.” https://t.co/yjeFWdbadR — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 23, 2018

There were law enforcement failures on multiple levels, but the Broward sheriff’s finger-pointing has been nothing short of shameless.

He needs to resign…he had 39 chances to stop him https://t.co/o4aFa1yMzf — sunnyinmo (@DeplorableSunny) February 23, 2018

If Israel still has a job at the end of today, Broward county is hosed. https://t.co/6CGnJqUr2L — Gordon Shuckrow III (@GordonShuckrow3) February 23, 2018

This has gotta be explained. Simply unconscionable. https://t.co/2kW4KEC9IB — Keymaker 鍵 (@Esiliio) February 24, 2018

