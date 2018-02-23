Just when we thought it couldn’t be any worse. Failure, upon failure, upon failure, upon failure. https://t.co/EY7rDDMs2y — CRTV (@CRTV) February 23, 2018

It’s almost as if every hour, it gets worse for the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Here’s the latest from CNN:

Many police officers were surprised to find that not only the armed school resource officer but 3 other Broward County sheriff’s deputies were outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the shooting crisis and hadn’t entered, sources tell CNN https://t.co/BeK51IcxsB pic.twitter.com/RSbtvd01Yh — CNN (@CNN) February 23, 2018

From CNN:

When Coral Springs police officers arrived at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on February 14 in the midst of the school shooting crisis, many officers were surprised to find not only that Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson, the armed school resource officer, had not entered the building, but that three other Broward County Sheriff’s deputies were also outside the school and had not entered, Coral Springs sources tell CNN. The deputies had their pistols drawn and were behind their vehicles, the sources said, and not one of them had gone into the school.

So @browardsheriff went on CNN and blamed the NRA when it was his deputies who sat there and did nothing. When is he resigning? https://t.co/V08me1M2iZ — RBe (@RBPundit) February 23, 2018

Earlier Friday, 911 summaries were released as well that are “extremely troubling,” to say the least:

These call for service details on the Florida shooter are extremely troubling pic.twitter.com/YKwX2Qlli8 — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) February 23, 2018

This. Read this on #Parkland. @browardsheriff Israel has a lot of explaining to do. His policies resulted in a fatal ball drop here. https://t.co/58F3GRGp4M — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 23, 2018

Keep this in mind as you recall that it was Sheriff Israel who used Dana Loesch as a human shield at CNN’s town hall on Wednesday:

And “no questions” about this at the town hall:

As for Jake Tapper, he’s got an exclusive interview with Israel on Sunday:

