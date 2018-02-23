Meet Sgt. Jeff Heinrich of the Coral Springs Police Department.

Sgt. Heinrich was off duty and unarmed at the time of the attack last week at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., but he was on campus watering one of the school’s athletic fields in just shorts and a T-shirt. Sgt. Heinrich’s wife is an assistant athletic director at the school, his son is on the football team.

When he heard the shots — remember now, he’s unarmed — he dropped the hose and ran toward the sound of gunfire where he immediately helped a student who was wounded. Minutes later, he met up with a Coral Springs PD SWAT team member who gave him a vest and a backup weapon and the two of them then entered the school to help clear classrooms.

Get some tissues handy as Sgt. Heinrich gets emotional toward the end when he talks about not knowing if his wife and son were OK while he was busy saving others:

@CoralSpringsPD Sgt. Jeff Heinrich was off duty and working on the Stoneman Douglas field when shots rang out. He immediately helped the wounded even though he didn't know whether his wife and son inside the school were safe. #MSDStrong #DouglasStrong pic.twitter.com/RBPTnYNAhE — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 23, 2018

Thank you, sir.

