As Twitchy has told you, Rep. Nancy Pelosi has been delivering a long speech about DACA and “DREAMers” for several hours now (putting even some members of her own party to sleep). Former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer wondered about something:

How long until Paul Ryan invoke some extraordinary parliamentary authority to shush her? https://t.co/XsurGdzO25 — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) February 7, 2018

Who wants to tell him?

LOL, believe me, the GOP wants her to speak…… The fact that you don’t understand that, speaks volumes…….. — Nick Harrison (@HarrisonNick) February 7, 2018

Sure does.

It’s kind of hilarious that you think we actually want Nancy Pelosi to stop talking https://t.co/SrnoZHfkNP — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 7, 2018

Does Pfeiffer really not get it?

I think I speak for every Republican when I say Nancy Pelosi can speak from now until November. I hope she never shuts up. #Caring https://t.co/TIemAZCIVm — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 7, 2018

We want her to talk for forever!!!!! — James (@WSUBish0413) February 7, 2018

What republican wants her to stop? I think she is giving some great footage for upcoming republican campaign ads. #KeepGoing #Crumbs #Armageddon https://t.co/R2gy6GputI — HARyder ❤☘ (@HARyder) February 7, 2018

Why on earth would he want to make that addled moron shut up? — UncleFacts (@unclefacts) February 7, 2018

Republicans WANT Nancy Pelosi to continue talking esp. on illegal immigration, you ignorant half-wit. https://t.co/KnsBqJbr9k — Michael (@Michael2014abc) February 7, 2018

Please let her continue giving us her crumbs of knowledge. It only helps republicans. — Mike Moore (@moores90) February 7, 2018

Keep it up, Rep. Pelosi.

