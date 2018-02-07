As Twitchy has told you, Rep. Nancy Pelosi has been delivering a long speech about DACA and “DREAMers” for several hours now (putting even some members of her own party to sleep). Former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer wondered about something:

Who wants to tell him?

Sure does.

Does Pfeiffer really not get it?

Keep it up, Rep. Pelosi.

