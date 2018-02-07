How bad do things need to get before we start to sympathize with a Democrat? Nancy Pelosi’s apparently endless one-woman “filibuster” against the proposed bipartisan budget deal is giving us a pretty good idea:

Oh man. And it gets even better:

Does this make Rep. Matsui one of the “real heroes” of Nancy’s speech?

Honestly, it’s hard to blame Rep. Matsui. We’re right there with you, Doris!

It totally is. But when push comes to shove, we don’t feel sorry for these Democrats at all. In fact, they kind of deserve it:

True gluttons for punishment.

