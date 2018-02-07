As Twitchy told you earlier, Nancy Pelosi was holding her very own little filibuster in protest of the proposed bipartisan budget deal. We thought she’d get tired of it after a couple of hours, but she’s persisting:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is now at five-plus hours speaking solo on the House floor on DACA. No breaks. No water. On her feet the entire time. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 7, 2018

.@NancyPelosi, nearing hour 6 of her #DACAbuster says she has "no intention" of yielding the floor. She's wearing 4-inch heels and has yet to take a break. — Alice Ollstein (@AliceOllstein) February 7, 2018

What a gal! And she didn’t even have any water, you guys.

Oh, wait:

Oops.

Guess she’s not so heroic after all.

But at least there’s still a hero in all this:

Isn't anyone who actually manages to endure listening to this the real hero though? https://t.co/NKEkCVdOnb — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) February 7, 2018

True story.