As Twitchy told you earlier, Nancy Pelosi was holding her very own little filibuster in protest of the proposed bipartisan budget deal. We thought she’d get tired of it after a couple of hours, but she’s persisting:

What a gal! And she didn’t even have any water, you guys.

Trending

Oh, wait:

Oops.

Guess she’s not so heroic after all.

But at least there’s still a hero in all this:

True story.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: filibusterheroNancy Pelosi