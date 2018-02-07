As Twitchy told you earlier, Nancy Pelosi was holding her very own little filibuster in protest of the proposed bipartisan budget deal. We thought she’d get tired of it after a couple of hours, but she’s persisting:
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is now at five-plus hours speaking solo on the House floor on DACA. No breaks. No water. On her feet the entire time.
.@NancyPelosi, nearing hour 6 of her #DACAbuster says she has "no intention" of yielding the floor. She's wearing 4-inch heels and has yet to take a break.
What a gal! And she didn’t even have any water, you guys.
Oh, wait:
She's had water. pic.twitter.com/hDMjDEK7xH
Oops.
So. Much. Heroing. https://t.co/tXgZgTgTxt
Guess she’s not so heroic after all.
BREAKING: Woman likes to talk. https://t.co/E9k14M0qkW
But at least there’s still a hero in all this:
Isn't anyone who actually manages to endure listening to this the real hero though? https://t.co/NKEkCVdOnb
True story.
Hell on Earth
