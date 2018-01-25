Here at Twitchy we often mock Nancy Pelosi’s “Armageddon” comment about the GOP tax bill when discussing news of companies crediting the tax cuts for their decisions to increase employee pay, bonuses or benefits. However, former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer tried to take away from the tax cut bill’s effectiveness this way:

After the GOP tax cuts, Macy's is still cutting 5,000 jobs. https://t.co/Dw19Z9hCvk — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) January 25, 2018

If Trump and media claim that every raise and bonus is evidence of the success of the tax law, then every layoff must also be a failure a of that very same law. You can't have it both ways (except on Fox) https://t.co/TSLIquKfY0 — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) January 25, 2018

Just a few problems with that. First off…

Someone didn't read the press releases from these companies, they're the ones citing the new tax law. https://t.co/3ayDs2QhDf — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 25, 2018

Here is Dan’s problem with this desperate attempt at spin: It’s not the GOP that’s crediting the tax law for those positive actions, it’s the companies themselves. Further, it makes sense thatower taxes would lead to more spending. No similar logical connection to layoffs. https://t.co/zfEkWp9Vzi — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 25, 2018

Trump & media aren’t making that claim. The companies themselves are claiming bonus & raises are part of the tax bill. https://t.co/5EqJ5kKR9Q — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 25, 2018

And that’s not the only thing:

I eagerly await the explanation of how businesses keeping more of the money they earn causes layoffs. https://t.co/mFzt2x0E9R — Secret Mociety (@molratty) January 25, 2018

We’re sure he’d be able to come up with something, no matter how ridiculous.

Not often you see partisans from the prior Administration arguing that the present didn't go far enough in its policies. More tax cuts please, apparently. https://t.co/zP9CdFGIVZ — (((≠))) (@ThomasHCrown) January 25, 2018

Except there's a clear, easy connection between a tax cut -> more money -> employee bonus. You'd have to explain how a tax cut causes someone to get laid off. https://t.co/uE5EV4jyXO — Holden (@Holden114) January 25, 2018

BREAKING: Company in a failing industry is failing https://t.co/OZEEdX6J2z — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) January 25, 2018

it's frightening to me that a senior advisor to a President would type something so intellectually incurious. They actually think it works like this?? Holy yikes : / https://t.co/dgRk3Toj9Y — lauren (@LilMissRightie) January 25, 2018

Unlike Obamacare, where imploding exchanges have nothing to do with the law. https://t.co/wR4uQDUHxP — Sam Valley (@SamValley) January 25, 2018

I know a guy who didn't pay attention when they talked about revenue and expenses in economics classes. His name is Dan Pfeiffer. He's an Obama Bro. https://t.co/Rcif9lv8aN — RBe (@RBPundit) January 25, 2018

Speaking of having it both ways: Obama bros treat good economic news by claiming that this is all really just a product of the Obama Economy, and treat bad economic news by blaming Trump. Maybe (1) tax cuts spurred growth/investment, but (2) retail is still a dying industry. https://t.co/DdXuqr7fCJ — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) January 25, 2018

This is Joy Reid level stupidity https://t.co/WoSnj7BDOk — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) January 25, 2018

***

Related:

BRUTAL: Jon Gabriel gives Obama lackey Dan Pfeiffer a REMEDIAL lesson on how taxes work