Here at Twitchy we often mock Nancy Pelosi’s “Armageddon” comment about the GOP tax bill when discussing news of companies crediting the tax cuts for their decisions to increase employee pay, bonuses or benefits. However, former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer tried to take away from the tax cut bill’s effectiveness this way:

Just a few problems with that. First off…

Trending

And that’s not the only thing:

We’re sure he’d be able to come up with something, no matter how ridiculous.

***

Related:

BRUTAL: Jon Gabriel gives Obama lackey Dan Pfeiffer a REMEDIAL lesson on how taxes work

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Dan PfeifferGOP tax plantax cuts