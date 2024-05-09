RFK Jr. Leans Hard Into Brain Worms Story With HILARIOUS Challenge for Trump, Biden

Liz Cheney's Weepy Buyer's Remorse After Biden Turns His Back on Israel Backfires...
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on May 09, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Yesterday, we told you about RFK, Jr. and the news that he was diagnosed with a parasitic brain worm back in 2010. The news was revealed in divorce proceedings in 2012, but wasn't really made public until this week.

Much of the reaction on X was very, very funny but RFK Jr. himself has won with his own posts on the subject:

Hyperbolic? Yes.

Barely.

Which says a lot about the current state of politics.

But X users rose to the occasion once again:

With an assist from The Babylon Bee.

Biden will not debate anyone. Bank on that.

But a Trump-RFK Jr. debate could be interesting.

It's nice to see a politician have a sense of humor.

Heh.

It really is amazing.

We laughed.

We remember Calvin and Hobbes. Great comic strip.

What an election cycle, huh?

We think so.

He may not win, but he's a candidate who is polling well for a third-party run for a reason. Two, actually: the Democratic Party and the Republican Party.

We love a good reference to 'The Office.'

Biden won't debate.

But if Trump and RFK Jr. debate, they could draw major attention to the fact the Democratic Party candidate can't debate.

Okay, outta line, but funny.

Really, it is.

