RFK Jr. Leans Hard Into Brain Worms Story With HILARIOUS Challenge for Trump, Biden

Yesterday, we told you about RFK, Jr. and the news that he was diagnosed with a parasitic brain worm back in 2010. The news was revealed in divorce proceedings in 2012, but wasn't really made public until this week.

Much of the reaction on X was very, very funny but RFK Jr. himself has won with his own posts on the subject:

I offer to eat 5 more brain worms and still beat President Trump and President Biden in a debate. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) May 8, 2024

I feel confident of the result even with a six-worm handicap. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) May 8, 2024

Hyperbolic? Yes.

Barely.

Which says a lot about the current state of politics.

But X users rose to the occasion once again:

The Brain Worm is polling higher than Biden in 11 States! pic.twitter.com/MfHOVS9WvT — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) May 8, 2024

With an assist from The Babylon Bee.

You could beat Biden even if you were completely dead, because he's braindead.



The worms ate his entire brain.



You're not beating Trump in anyone's debate, though.



He’s a master debater. You cannot beat him. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) May 8, 2024

Biden will not debate anyone. Bank on that.

But a Trump-RFK Jr. debate could be interesting.

This is some next level campaigning right here. — Steven Steele (@MrStevenSteele) May 8, 2024

It's nice to see a politician have a sense of humor.

Heh.

Amazing troll repsonse. I respect you. — Matt Sweetwood (@MSweetwood) May 9, 2024

It really is amazing.

I not dead. I running the show!~ The Worm pic.twitter.com/gRv4VtUQ9E — CageyBee (@CageyBee33) May 9, 2024

We laughed.

Don't remember your Calvin and Hobbes, do you?

"The one eating the worms isn't calling the shots." — Ron Sonic, Electro-Mechanician at Large (@RonSonic) May 9, 2024

We remember Calvin and Hobbes. Great comic strip.

This is the single best presidential candidate tweet in the history of presidential candidate tweets. https://t.co/QBIfcNzdBL — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) May 9, 2024

What an election cycle, huh?

We think so.

Dude, you’ve got no chance and nobody cares. https://t.co/F1ZoKPAwkn — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) May 8, 2024

He may not win, but he's a candidate who is polling well for a third-party run for a reason. Two, actually: the Democratic Party and the Republican Party.

We love a good reference to 'The Office.'

There won't be any debates this election year. No way they will let Biden play in the sandbox without a leash. https://t.co/KXsXZvB3C6 — TeraYak (@YakWeasel) May 9, 2024

Biden won't debate.

But if Trump and RFK Jr. debate, they could draw major attention to the fact the Democratic Party candidate can't debate.

The first brain worm already starved to death. No way you could support a family of five. https://t.co/n3m707Iby3 — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) May 9, 2024

Okay, outta line, but funny.

Okay, this is pretty damn good. https://t.co/VdpNf9jM4M — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) May 8, 2024

Really, it is.