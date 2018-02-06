On Tuesday morning, President Trump tweeted about a man in the U.S. illegally (previously deported twice) who has been charged in the death of Indianapolis Colts player Edwin Jackson and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe:

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod tried to prepare the liberal fainting couch:

Does that dude remember who he used to work for? Fortunately others do:

Trending

Ouch!

Obama exploit a situation? NEVER! *Eye roll*

Self-awareness doesn’t seem to be popular among former Obama staffers.

***

Related:

Definitely left a MARK! Brit Hume SCHOOLED David Axelrod SO BADLY he deleted his own tweet

THUD: David Axelrod rushes to slam Trump about rule of law, trips HARD over Obama

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaDavid AxelrodDonald TrumpEdwin Jacksonillegal immigration