On Tuesday morning, President Trump tweeted about a man in the U.S. illegally (previously deported twice) who has been charged in the death of Indianapolis Colts player Edwin Jackson and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe:
So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018
Former Obama adviser David Axelrod tried to prepare the liberal fainting couch:
Would @POTUS have tweeted his condolences to the family of NFL player Edwin Jackson but for the opportunity to exploit his tragic death in the ongoing battle over immigration?
Not a chance.
— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 6, 2018
Does that dude remember who he used to work for? Fortunately others do:
"If I had a son, he'd look like Trayvon." https://t.co/9n7T3GU6r8
— Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) February 6, 2018
Ouch!
How many administration officials would Obama have sent to Michael Brown's funeral were he not able to exploit his death? https://t.co/RruAEb5a7K
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 7, 2018
President Obama created a non-existent son who he said would resemble Trayvon Martin. No exploitation going on there however, right Dave? https://t.co/CLRBxYGEbH
— Brad Slager 💻🥃🎬🍸 (@MartiniShark) February 7, 2018
Would Obama have sent 3 members of this staff to represent him at Michael Brown's funeral but for the opportunity to exploit his tragic death in the ongoing battle over race?
Not a Chance. https://t.co/wjr38n1SFx
— Pflugerville Pfernando (@Crapplefratz) February 6, 2018
Obama exploit a situation? NEVER! *Eye roll*
👏🏻👏🏻 And im pretty sure he invited “Clock Boy” to the Whitehouse! Now that’s some serious exploitation!
— Patriot_Renee❤️🦅☀️🥇🗽 (@ReneeKET_J) February 6, 2018
Self-awareness doesn’t seem to be popular among former Obama staffers.
***
