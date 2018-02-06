On Tuesday morning, President Trump tweeted about a man in the U.S. illegally (previously deported twice) who has been charged in the death of Indianapolis Colts player Edwin Jackson and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe:

So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod tried to prepare the liberal fainting couch:

Would @POTUS have tweeted his condolences to the family of NFL player Edwin Jackson but for the opportunity to exploit his tragic death in the ongoing battle over immigration?

Not a chance. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 6, 2018

Does that dude remember who he used to work for? Fortunately others do:

"If I had a son, he'd look like Trayvon." https://t.co/9n7T3GU6r8 — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) February 6, 2018

Ouch!

How many administration officials would Obama have sent to Michael Brown's funeral were he not able to exploit his death? https://t.co/RruAEb5a7K — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 7, 2018

President Obama created a non-existent son who he said would resemble Trayvon Martin. No exploitation going on there however, right Dave? https://t.co/CLRBxYGEbH — Brad Slager 💻🥃🎬🍸 (@MartiniShark) February 7, 2018

Would Obama have sent 3 members of this staff to represent him at Michael Brown's funeral but for the opportunity to exploit his tragic death in the ongoing battle over race?

Not a Chance. https://t.co/wjr38n1SFx — Pflugerville Pfernando (@Crapplefratz) February 6, 2018

Obama exploit a situation? NEVER! *Eye roll*

👏🏻👏🏻 And im pretty sure he invited “Clock Boy” to the Whitehouse! Now that’s some serious exploitation! — Patriot_Renee❤️🦅☀️🥇🗽 (@ReneeKET_J) February 6, 2018

Self-awareness doesn’t seem to be popular among former Obama staffers.

***

