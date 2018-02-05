This kind of pours a few gallons of cold water on Democrats’ narrative that illegal immigrants are all future valedictorians with the noblest of intentions:

Early this morning, Indiana Colts player Edwin Jackson was struck & killed by a suspected drunk driver who was unlicensed & ran from scene. Inmate booking records show the driver, Alex Cabrera Gonsales, is from Mexico w/an ICE detainer on him.

The driver accused of killing Colts player Edwin Jackson was in the U.S. illegally, used a fake name and had been deported twice in the past, police confirm.

Police have confirmed that the driver who is held in the death of Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe was an undocumented immigrant who used a fake name and has been deported twice in the past. Indiana State Police detectives have determined the driver was 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala, a citizen of Guatemala. He gave police the alias Alex Cabrera Gonsales after the early Sunday crash that killed Jackson and Monroe. “Orrego-Savala is in the United States illegally and has previously been deported on two occasions, in 2007 and again in 2009,” Sgt. John Perrine said in a statement. “State police investigators are working with U.S. Federal Immigration Officials and they have placed a hold on Orrego-Savala.”

Obviously, Orrego-Savala does not represent all illegal immigrants to this country. But it’s foolish to pretend that illegal immigrants can’t be just as awful as everyone else.

