This kind of pours a few gallons of cold water on Democrats’ narrative that illegal immigrants are all future valedictorians with the noblest of intentions:
Early this morning, Indiana Colts player Edwin Jackson was struck & killed by a suspected drunk driver who was unlicensed & ran from scene. Inmate booking records show the driver, Alex Cabrera Gonsales, is from Mexico w/an ICE detainer on him.
Breaking: The driver accused of killing Colts player Edwin Jackson was in the U.S. illegally, used a fake name and had been deported twice in the past, police confirm. https://t.co/bsttSbKnDy
More from IndyStar:
Police have confirmed that the driver who is held in the death of Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe was an undocumented immigrant who used a fake name and has been deported twice in the past.
Indiana State Police detectives have determined the driver was 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala, a citizen of Guatemala. He gave police the alias Alex Cabrera Gonsales after the early Sunday crash that killed Jackson and Monroe.
“Orrego-Savala is in the United States illegally and has previously been deported on two occasions, in 2007 and again in 2009,” Sgt. John Perrine said in a statement. “State police investigators are working with U.S. Federal Immigration Officials and they have placed a hold on Orrego-Savala.”
Obviously, Orrego-Savala does not represent all illegal immigrants to this country. But it’s foolish to pretend that illegal immigrants can’t be just as awful as everyone else.
Awful.
But the driver probably had dreams, so it's all good. https://t.co/cHs4uw62ad
But we don’t have an illegal immigration problem.
OPEN YOUR HEARTS, YOU FASCISTS!!!!! https://t.co/DJqers30id
We’ll leave you with this food for thought from HotAir’s Allahpundit:
A study was published last year suggesting that higher numbers of illegal immigrants in a state means *lower* rates of drunk driving generally, the theory being that illegals have more incentive than most to make sure they’re sober when they’re behind the wheel. After all, if they’re caught, it’s not just jail time but expulsion from the United States. Just one problem with that hypothesis: What happens when an individual illegal immigrant realizes that deportation is no bar to reentry? Orrego-Savala hopped the border successfully twice before after being kicked out. The threat of deportation may be a deterrent for some illegals who are otherwise keeping their noses clean while in the U.S., but for someone who’s beaten the system already? If anything, removal and reentry multiple times might inculcate a sense of impunity in those who’ve done it. And remember, per Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the average drunk driver has driven drunk many, many times without getting caught before he’s caught the first time. Orrego-Savala may have been flouting the law in this area for years before he killed two people on Saturday. He was an accident waiting to happen.
But the statistics are, to some extent, beside the point. There are various horror stories in our archives in which Americans were killed by illegals driving under the influence and the takeaway is always the same: If America did a better job at enforcement, the accident would never have happened because the driver wouldn’t have been here in the first place. One death is too many.