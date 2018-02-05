Yeah, we totally wrote about Brit Hume earlier today, but HOLY COW, it’s rare that we see him blast someone like David Alexrod so EPICALLY that he deletes his tweet.

Sadly we can’t share what Axelrod wrote because he wussed out and deleted it, but we’re going to guess it has something to do with the Stock Market.

Just like that.

Poof.

Trending

Run David, run.

We love it when someone gets schooled so badly they don’t even BOTHER to debate, they just delete their tweet.

Makes it so much easier to make fun of.

Ha!

We hope she really doesn’t know who he is, that would be awesome.

Embarrassing, eh?

Again.

Related:

HUME-BOOM! Brit Hume SHREDS John McCain and Chris Coon’s ‘immigration bill’ in just 4 words

Ben Rhodes takes a ‘turning point’ run at Tom Brady, ends up sacking Clinton AND Obama

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: brit humeDavid Axelrodstock market