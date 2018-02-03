Who’s up for a lecture from David Axelrod about the “proper” way to be president? No? Well here it is anyway:

Oh, really?

Former Obama staffers are loaded with chutzpah, that’s for sure.

Ring any bells yet, David?

Axelrod’s a strong favorite for the Self-Awareness Fail of the Week distinction.

Nah, Obama never would have done something like that, or bragged about using his “pen and phone” to get around going through Congress. *Eye roll*

