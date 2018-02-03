Who’s up for a lecture from David Axelrod about the “proper” way to be president? No? Well here it is anyway:

This one, little-noted story from ‘17 really sums up this @POTUS and why we may be on the precipice of crisis. He does not believe in rules, norms, institutions-even laws-when he finds them inconvenient.

And he cannot fathom now that they apply to HIM!https://t.co/XaDwfHhFsu — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 3, 2018

Oh, really?

Do you know who you used to work for? https://t.co/iKWsLojgFu — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 3, 2018

Former Obama staffers are loaded with chutzpah, that’s for sure.

A little projection David? Your former boss weaponized the IRS, NSA, FBI and DOJ to target political opponents (what did you know and when did you know it?). As for the piece, telling Native Americans they are allowed to access their own resources on their own land isn't tyranny. pic.twitter.com/IlT52GX39T — Francois d'Ottawa (@LancopCF) February 3, 2018

Ring any bells yet, David?

When are you going to admit the Obama and Clinton machines were behind weaponizing/politicizing the IRS, DOJ, FBI, and State Dept.? Obama Admin knew about dossier and funding, etc. Should have done the honorable thing and tossed in the garbage, not used for warrant to spy! — John Skurka (@jskurka) February 3, 2018

We tried to warn you on the perils of pen and phone 'leadership'.. https://t.co/HIEVgV82iS — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) February 3, 2018

If the link wasn’t there, I wouldn’t know which President he was meaning. Well, except for the fact that Axelrod is a partisan hack. https://t.co/nnZHdydpXW — Jason M. Kates (@JasonMKates) February 3, 2018

I seem to remember a certain President setting such a precedent for rampant executive overreach in the not so distant past, any idea who that was? https://t.co/6IUWH9VL7g — FISA Court Respector (@bropundit) February 3, 2018

Axelrod’s a strong favorite for the Self-Awareness Fail of the Week distinction.

#Obama Administration Admits It Violated Judge’s Order to Halt Implementation of #Immigration Plan http://t.co/h3JLqEosu9 — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) May 12, 2015

Nah, Obama never would have done something like that, or bragged about using his “pen and phone” to get around going through Congress. *Eye roll*