It was reported on Monday that the FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe would be departing the FBI due to any number of possible reasons. Former FBI Director James Comey came to McCabe’s defense:

Special Agent Andrew McCabe stood tall over the last 8 months, when small people were trying to tear down an institution we all depend on. He served with distinction for two decades. I wish Andy well. I also wish continued strength for the rest of the FBI. America needs you. — James Comey (@Comey) January 30, 2018

Well that didn’t help much:

The self-righteousness, the refusal to acknowledge the FBI might have made mistakes, the nonchalant and arrogant dismissal of critics as a threat to our country — Comey is exactly what is wrong with our institutions. https://t.co/rF0zwZXUDF — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) January 30, 2018

Comey would be able to quickly find a quote from some point in American history to refute all of these criticisms!

This is your brain on Hillary Clinton … https://t.co/R6SBvWnU6F — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) January 30, 2018

Translation: If you don't rat me out

I won't rat you out https://t.co/qyTGOB7wp0 — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) January 30, 2018

I don't know … throwing an investigation to clear your preferred presidential candidate doesn't strike me as standing tall. It strikes me as corruption, which you allowed and became complicit. Spare us all your sanctimony. https://t.co/Q4ExnMiQFb — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) January 30, 2018

Where'd I leave my tiny violin? https://t.co/LmAuGpOoir — JWF (@JammieWF) January 30, 2018

***

Related:

‘Touché!’ Ed Henry interrupts James Comey’s latest sanctimony with a GREAT question

IRONY alert! Don’t be drinking anything when you read about James Comey’s new job