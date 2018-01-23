Former FBI Director James Comey, as has become his Twitter hobby of late, offered up a quote along with a comment directed at an unnamed individual, possibly current FBI Director Christopher Wray:

Good to read reports of people standing up for what they believe in. “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy” — MLK — James Comey (@Comey) January 23, 2018

In light of recent developments, Fox News’ Ed Henry cut to the chase:

OOF!

Henry added these zingers:

Any idea who was FBI Director from Dec 2016 till May 2017 anything ? https://t.co/RnymA1M9Pi — Ed Henry (@edhenry) January 23, 2018

Hmm coulda “sworn” you testified under oath on this right? https://t.co/rY8CCxBeRS https://t.co/RnymA1M9Pi — Ed Henry (@edhenry) January 23, 2018

Ha! GREAT question!

Prob not, since I don't remember MLK saying anything about deleting text messages & obstructing justice 😇 — C 😇 (@IStateYourName_) January 23, 2018

Comey probably won’t respond, but it’s possible Ed Henry will get subtweeted sometime soon.

***

Related:

IRONY alert! Don’t be drinking anything when you read about James Comey’s new job

OUCH! Dan Bongino takes a truth hammer to James Comey’s self-unaware Trump subtweet

Come ON! James Comey’s jab at Trump takes self-unawareness to NEXT LEVEL