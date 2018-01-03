Former FBI Director James Comey has demonstrated an affinity for not-so-veiled swipes at President Trump in his tweets featuring both commentary and quotes, and today was no different:

Where are the voices of all the leaders who know an independent Department of Justice and FBI are essential to our liberty? “You are not only responsible for what you say, but also for what you do not say.” — Martin Luther — James Comey (@Comey) January 3, 2018

Self-awareness level: ZERO.

I can't believe you don't see the irony of your poetic tweets you give us. https://t.co/C75kCc5efl — Mrs. Rutter ™ (@lindarutter) January 3, 2018

Right!?

Rewriting reports to reflect better on a political candidate probably https://t.co/3WyOp2CApr — eric (@eriContrarian) January 3, 2018

If only these noble sentiments had been reflected in the way you handled the Hillary Clinton investigation during a Democrat administration. https://t.co/doQg9AFoJp — David B. Cohen (@DavidBCohen1) January 3, 2018

Comey is the obnoxiously pretentious guy everyone tries to avoid talking to at parties. https://t.co/tjyziBmOUo — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 3, 2018

You leaked classified info to a reporter friend. Lecture elsewhere. https://t.co/ix06gOSccV — 🐺 Attila the Honeybun 🐺 (@TimMansplainsIt) January 3, 2018

The problem is the DOJ was not independent under Obama. It selectively prosecuted and cleared perceived enemies and allies. If anyone destroyed the independence of the DOJ it was you, McCabe, Holder, and Lynch. https://t.co/lAzfxH3DRd — Rob Eno (@Robeno) January 3, 2018

Exactly. And where might it have been destroyed?

Probably on a tarmac somewhere. https://t.co/Q077fAhDM2 — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) January 3, 2018

LOL.

***

Related:

‘Leaker defends leaker’? James Comey vouches for integrity of ‘reassigned’ FBI lawyer, eyes roll