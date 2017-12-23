Former FBI Director James Comey’s tweets are often just quotes from other people that seem to serve as passive-aggressive commentary on current events, but not this one:

Sadly, we are now at a point in our political life when anyone can be attacked for partisan gain. James Baker, who is stepping down as FBI General Counsel, served our country incredibly well for 25 years & deserves better. He is what we should all want our public servants to be. — James Comey (@Comey) December 23, 2017

The Washington Post reported this week that Baker had been reassigned by the new director, Christopher Wray. Also, House Republicans are investigating allegations that Baker leaked information to Mother Jones reporter David Corn, who first reported about the Trump/Russia dossier. All that causes many to see Comey’s defense of Baker as ranging from anywhere between empty and ironic:

Corrupt Comey stole the FBI's own memos to send to his friend so he could leak them to the New York Times to get a special council. Absolute corruption. https://t.co/gZTe6pZUgW — David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) December 23, 2017

In a related story, Comey admitted in open testimony to leaking information on the president through a friend to the New York Times to prompt a special council. Because he's non-partisan and stuff… https://t.co/b7YoLiJBId — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 23, 2017

You mean the same James Baker who is under investigation for leaking classified materials? https://t.co/N5yjLGMMTd — Nigel's Mustache (@baileylewis23) December 23, 2017

Leaker defends leaker. Whole lotta leakin' goin' on. https://t.co/hCCLfRrsu4 — 🎄🎅🏽 Annie ❤️📜🇺🇸 99% Swamp = 100% Fed Up (@bloodless_coup) December 23, 2017

Also, we're at the point where people can get off scott free for having classified material on a bathroom email server, have meetings on tarmacs, and sell U.S. uranium holdings to Russia, all for partisan gain. You brainless simp. https://t.co/J4zP7pjWqB — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) December 23, 2017

Speak for yourself, Jimbo. Most of us do not want hyper-partisan shills who leak classified information in an attempt to influence elections as our "public servants". https://t.co/oTC0TqNYjF — JeffMcIrish-ExGOP-Still Conservative (@JeffMcIrish) December 23, 2017

Isn't that kind of your fault? Weren't you the one with the Clinton cronies paying & endorsing a fake dossier, leaking to media and letting partisan liberal backing officers alter your reports while you all STILL won't release the sourcing & who paid for it? https://t.co/LcaQd8NxSJ — Christie (@kcchiefzgirl) December 23, 2017

What will Comey have to say about this most recent news?

JUST IN: FBI deputy director to retire amid GOP accusations of bias: report https://t.co/5x2DeavnKB pic.twitter.com/GpYLOMa4cW — The Hill (@thehill) December 23, 2017

