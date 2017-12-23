Former FBI Director James Comey’s tweets are often just quotes from other people that seem to serve as passive-aggressive commentary on current events, but not this one:

The Washington Post reported this week that Baker had been reassigned by the new director, Christopher Wray. Also, House Republicans are investigating allegations that Baker leaked information to Mother Jones reporter David Corn, who first reported about the Trump/Russia dossier. All that causes many to see Comey’s defense of Baker as ranging from anywhere between empty and ironic:

Trending

What will Comey have to say about this most recent news?

Stay tuned!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionDonald TrumpFBIHillary ClintonJames BakerJames ComeyRussiaTrump dossier