As you’re well aware, since he joined Twitter, former FBI Director James Comey has demonstrated an affinity for subtweeting President Trump, and this New Year’s Eve is no exception:

Here’s hoping 2018 brings more ethical leadership, focused on the truth and lasting values. Happy New Year, everybody. — James Comey (@Comey) December 31, 2017

Comey really teed this one up nicely. Instapundit leads off the zinging:

Well, you were fired in 2017, so that's a start. https://t.co/ZDfpdDmIr0 — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) January 1, 2018

Ouch!

Ethical leadership – you mean like being "extremely careless" instead of "grossly negligent?" https://t.co/UJQvkjH1qI — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) January 1, 2018

Yeahhh, well, maybe something like that.

No one had a better 2017. He single handedly beat Hillary Clinton and somehow became a hero for Dems. Lmao https://t.co/T3l8bVVnvc — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 1, 2018

LOL. Comey’s tweet had a distinct BACKFIRE feel to it.

.@Comey, do you and @PreetBharara commiserate and come up with these disgruntled fired guy tweets, or is this a solo mission? https://t.co/wVnNQXNCP9 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 1, 2018

Jfc you're like a parody of the woke 8 year old — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) December 31, 2017

Lordy, how could you type that with a straight face? https://t.co/Yr2zciO48S — Tom (@Tomvegas1) January 1, 2018

That’s anybody’s guess.

