As you’re well aware, since he joined Twitter, former FBI Director James Comey has demonstrated an affinity for subtweeting President Trump, and this New Year’s Eve is no exception:

Comey really teed this one up nicely. Instapundit leads off the zinging:

Ouch!

Yeahhh, well, maybe something like that.

LOL. Comey’s tweet had a distinct BACKFIRE feel to it.

That’s anybody’s guess.

***

Tags: Donald TrumpHillary ClintonJames Comey