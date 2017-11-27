The day James Comey decided to actually tweet Twitchy did a little fist-pump, NOT because he would be sharing any nuggets of wisdom, but because we knew there would be an abundance of stupid to cover on his timeline.

For example:

“Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost.” – Thomas Jefferson, Jan. 28, 1786 pic.twitter.com/LEvy1hHRPI — James Comey (@Comey) November 25, 2017

Wow, this is so deep, James.

A free press is important to liberty? No kidding? Gosh, who’da thunk it.

Our liberty depends on FBI directors having some integrity by enforcing laws to include national security violations, not leaking need to know info to the left wing press & not colluding with democratic political candidates #corrupt https://t.co/NFEeE9wC8L — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) November 27, 2017

YOUCH.

Pretty sure Comey wasn’t expecting that BURN from Benghazi hero, Kris Paronto, but he sure as Hell had it comin’.

Leftists are confusing criticism with limitations. — That Guy (@AlaskaNorseman) November 27, 2017

Leftists are big whiny babies who think they should run the media and dictate to people what they believe.

It’s damned annoying.

How did we come to the point where the FBI is a failed corrupt agency? Integrity, ethics and honesty sure have taken a beating but who do we trust? How can we trust? — @cat25RIII (@cat25RIII2) November 27, 2017

*cough cough the Obama administration cough cough*

This comment from James Comey only holds true if the press can be unbiased and honest. Unfortunately we live in an era where opinion and parody devoid of fact pass as news. — Marshel (@MarshelPruiett) November 27, 2017

And let’s be honest, calling out the media for being leftist-biased douche wagons is far from harming liberty, unlike Comey failing to do his job because of politics.

*shrug*

