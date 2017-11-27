Joy, show us on the map of America which rural area hurt you …

Wow.

Folks, if you live in rural America and watch Joy Reid, she hates you. She resents you and thinks you’re a threat to our democracy.

This is amazing. Joy Reid calls the rural minority a "core threat" pic.twitter.com/AAMWlGDWme — Jason (@CounterMoonbat) November 26, 2017

Stay classy, Joy.

This is the crap thread she’s referring to:

After my thread on how Trump is only a symptom of American fascism, people have been asking exactly what it entails, what these people say and believe, and it's worse than you think. 1/ — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) November 26, 2017

So basically Jared here thinks all rural Americans are fascists.

And they wonder why they can’t win an election.

My family, for decades, has expressed not just openly racist sentiments, but an open admiration for dictators, murderers, and a taste for authoritarianism that knows little bounds. 2/ — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) November 26, 2017

Dude, it’s not our fault you have a crappy family.

We're talking open admiration for Adolf Hitler, who, according to them and so many people I've known, had "good ideas." Some say he "took it too far," others don't. 3/ — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) November 26, 2017

Again, your family is not indicative of rural America.

But thanks for playing.

There are 30 tweets in this thread, even WITH 280 characters, and seriously, reading them all could well damage our brains. Just know his entire premise is that rural Americans are literally Hilter, and he’s shaking.

Great.

I don't FEEL like a core threat. — Monkey Boy (@MetricButtload) November 26, 2017

Great band name tho — K (@kspetzman) November 26, 2017

Sounds like the name of a punk or ska band in the 90’s.

As a urban citizen, I love my rural cousins — Sicariothrax (@Sicariothrax) November 27, 2017

It’s not enough for progressives to divide based on skin color or sex, now they want to divide based on where you live.

So are we saying that a few cities should decided our entire nations elections? Are we suggesting only those in large cities are smart enough to elect leadership. I think not — Kentucky Blueblood (@trashman_dulin) November 27, 2017

They hate the electoral college because it gives evil rural Americans a say in who runs this country.

And if you think about it, wanting to limit a certain group’s ability to vote, speak, and/or take part in their civic duty as Americans is actually fairly fascist.

Way to go, Joy.

Related:

‘Yeah, that’s NOT fascism, Joy.’ Just how stupid is Joy Reid? This stupid

‘Tool-troll’ Tariq Nasheed beclowns himself by calling Twitchy ‘racist,’ gets REKT by Michelle Malkin