Joy Reid was apparently trying to be super deep by pointing out fascism and well, it just didn’t come out right.

Either that or it was late and she was ‘tired-tweeting.’ Never yawn and tweet, people.

Fascism counts on you thinking people who notice fascism are suffering from hysteria. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 26, 2017

Does she really think she’s living in a fascist country?

Maybe she needs to look up the definition first.

Hey Joy, the fact that you continually get away with dumping on your President proves beyond the shadow of the doubt that you do not live under a fascist regime. — David Vainqueur (@True_Canuck1) November 26, 2017

Bingo.

Fascism is the merger of Corporate and Government. You've been cheering for this. You have no room to talk. — Lowell the Berner (@lowetze1) November 26, 2017

This ain’t rocket science.

You seem to count on ignorance of the history of fascism. Fascism has its roots in Marxism. Fascists censor free speech, like Antifa @ unis — Erin WG (@erin_wg3) November 26, 2017

there's no doubt that @JoyAnnReid is suffering from hysteria.. no doubt — Ethno Based (@EthnoBased) November 26, 2017

And seriously, the Left has been HYSTERICAL for at least the last year. Just because we call out their cray-cray doesn’t mean we’re promoting fascism. You know who accuses those of having an opinion of being fascist in order to silence them?

Fascists.

But you be you, Joy.

