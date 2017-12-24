Former FBI director and current director of subtweeting the president James Comey posted a picture of his Christmas tree.

This now seems to be James Comey’s life.

Everyone wants to know what the hidden message is in this tweet.

The FBI mug seems to be the popular choice.

Trending

But the mug wasn’t the only thing that stood out in the picture.

SAD!

