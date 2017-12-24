Former FBI director and current director of subtweeting the president James Comey posted a picture of his Christmas tree.
Our tree is ready. May we all get and give a little more kindness this Christmas. No matter what you believe or think, I wish you peace. pic.twitter.com/0maUHCXoZG
— James Comey (@Comey) December 24, 2017
This now seems to be James Comey’s life.
“Take a picture of me reading by the tree so I can tweet”- James Comey these days https://t.co/03hCdczy6J
— Austen Fletcher (@fleccas) December 24, 2017
Everyone wants to know what the hidden message is in this tweet.
Who else is scoping this photo for clues like Sherlock Holmes? https://t.co/Fcknjex1wN
— Kit Rose (@kitroseCQ) December 24, 2017
The FBI mug seems to be the popular choice.
And that strategically placed mug 😭 omg I'm legit shocked at how good James Comey is at social media, who knew? https://t.co/wbsU7cW2F9
— Felicia 👑 (@FeliciaUdig) December 24, 2017
FBI mug at his side: https://t.co/FfFWzgBEA5
— Nancy Chen (@NancyChenNews) December 24, 2017
Dat mug doe 😗👌 https://t.co/YAGIBIsUWX
— Tal M. Klein (@VirtualTal) December 24, 2017
The mug. https://t.co/bZFF2vQi6X
— Alec Rider (@alecrider) December 24, 2017
Is that coffee cup federal property?
— trapped n california (@boardingnomad) December 24, 2017
Who would have thought that James Comey would go from FBI director to professional twitter troll? https://t.co/qI0sPDt060
— Aléx Young (@AlexYoung) December 24, 2017
But the mug wasn’t the only thing that stood out in the picture.
Whatever your politics may be, we can all agree that chair is hideous. https://t.co/ElppwTBGNw
— Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) December 24, 2017
I wish @Comey a new interior decorator with a budget for Christmas… #MyGod https://t.co/b7rIUEYXiX
— William Bond (@CorruptionWire) December 24, 2017
That chair upholstery and lamp shade should be a crime. https://t.co/USFJEWO37c
— Furniture Row Racing – 2017 NASCAR Cup Champs (@TheBravesWay) December 24, 2017
"ok, honey. can you take a picture of the back of my head? i want to post a joyful christmas message with just the right amount of creepiness." https://t.co/I8cTCjk45z
— rob knopper (@robknopper1) December 24, 2017
SAD!