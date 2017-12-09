President Trump’s speech in Florida last night was followed by a tweet from James Comey. The ex-FBI director who was fired by Trump has a penchant for using famous quotes to subtweet Trump and others. Here was Comey’s quote offering after Trump’s Florida rally:

Take that, Trump! Or maybe not:

Trending

Maybe that misattribution was Comey’s subtle way of applying for a job at CNN. Ya think?

Ha!

Ouch!

***

Related:

James Comey concludes ‘rough weather’ around Lady Liberty won’t be severe enough to endanger upcoming book

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpJames Comey