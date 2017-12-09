President Trump’s speech in Florida last night was followed by a tweet from James Comey. The ex-FBI director who was fired by Trump has a penchant for using famous quotes to subtweet Trump and others. Here was Comey’s quote offering after Trump’s Florida rally:

“Applause is the spur of noble minds, the end and aim of weak ones.” – Edmund Burke (1730-1797) — James Comey (@Comey) December 9, 2017

Take that, Trump! Or maybe not:

This quotation was actually not from Burke, but from Charles Caleb Colton. https://t.co/oj0yq26fE7 https://t.co/Oj0L8UELpW — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) December 9, 2017

President @realDonaldTrump is living rent free in someone's head.

Jim also misattributed Colton's quote to Burke https://t.co/zDAUgZTjV4 — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) December 9, 2017

Maybe that misattribution was Comey’s subtle way of applying for a job at CNN. Ya think?

Comey being extremely careless with his quotations https://t.co/EpkGSlQI94 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 9, 2017

Ha!

I said "grossly negligent"…but someone edited my tweet! — WG2 (@FunPolitics) December 9, 2017

Wonder why "Failure of good men to do nothing" author is on Comey's mind? 😉 — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) December 9, 2017

So….Comey lied in his tweet… Is there a message in there somewhere? https://t.co/i2tNiKZkTR — GeekRad (@RadGeekpartduex) December 9, 2017

This sums up his investigative skills https://t.co/nLGCLN72o3 — Ursula T (@doubletapu) December 9, 2017

Ouch!

***

