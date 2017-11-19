James Comey’s life now seems to consist of using quotes from historical figures to constantly subtweet President Trump. Here is what he put out today, undoubtedly in response to Trump’s firing back at LaVar Ball.

That’s a tremendous quote. Too bad Comey didn’t follow it himself when he was in charge of the FBI.

Has James Comey ever been accused of being a good leader?

