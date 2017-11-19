James Comey’s life now seems to consist of using quotes from historical figures to constantly subtweet President Trump. Here is what he put out today, undoubtedly in response to Trump’s firing back at LaVar Ball.

“A good leader takes a little more than his share of the blame, a little less than his share of the credit.” Arnold H. Glasow(1905-1998) — James Comey (@Comey) November 19, 2017

That’s a tremendous quote. Too bad Comey didn’t follow it himself when he was in charge of the FBI.

It's good that you're quoting others, rather than speaking from your own expertise here . . . https://t.co/HdLFsY5OTP — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) November 19, 2017

Well, that leaves you out. https://t.co/6Jd1IR280F — Jubilation Way (@JubilationWay) November 19, 2017

A good leader doesn't craft conclusions before all of the facts are in either, unless that leader is in on the scam (in which case they are not as good as they think they might be) https://t.co/p0K8pJX2a0 — Brooklyn Vinny (@VinBoombatz) November 19, 2017

A good leader of the FBI doesn’t seek to lie & deceive. @comey https://t.co/XJDqpPhLhu — Corinne Pulitzer (@CorinnePulitzer) November 19, 2017

ex-FBI director murders irony in the broad light of day https://t.co/u2um3Ai58x — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 19, 2017

Lordy, you're right on that "matter!" You didn't take your share of the blame, but you did take too much credit in thinking it was your job to decide not to prosecute! https://t.co/iH84xB5yGq — Maria🌹Just🌹Maria💯 (@OhSumthinShiny) November 19, 2017

Has James Comey ever been accused of being a good leader?

