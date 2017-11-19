Saturday, we told you about LaVar Ball not acknowledging President Trump’s effort in bringing his son, LiAngelo, and three other UCLA basketball players back to the United States after they were detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting.

As predicted, Trump has responded to Ball with a Tweet.

Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

And away we go.

***

Related: