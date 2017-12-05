Ever since former FBI Director James Comey took to Twitter, it’s been clear his flair for theatrics would be a regular feature on his feed. Tuesday evening was no different:
In NYC to meet with my publisher. Hope leadership book will be useful. Reassuring to see Lady Liberty standing tall even in rough weather. pic.twitter.com/KIjb29k2Cg
— James Comey (@Comey) December 6, 2017
Well isn’t that interesting.
C'mon, man.https://t.co/QjVzXGh1S7
— Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) December 6, 2017
Just imagine the melodrama when his book actually is about to be published.
Comey is like a month away from being off-brand Evan McMullin at this point.
— Mike Mitchell (@MikeMitchNH) December 6, 2017
Comey on short list to win the Second Annual Evan McMullin Memorial Prize For Guys Making Me Regret Defending Them https://t.co/590QB7srF8
— Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) December 6, 2017
We knew it was getting weird when Comey quoted himself in a meme.
STATUE: I'm now looking for you to be America's beacon of light
COMEY: I accept the responsibility you have given me
STATUE: Dilly Dilly https://t.co/Twu9yQYXLD
— Christian Schneider (@Schneider_CM) December 6, 2017
Dude… do you think your Jason Bourne or something? https://t.co/6KCCxiF7Hr
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 6, 2017
When do you get your gig at @CNN or @MSNBC? https://t.co/gbHGxOIrfi
— Harriet Baldwin (@HarrietBaldwin) December 6, 2017
What an insufferable douchebag. https://t.co/9LJwDUvaDG
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 6, 2017
“Today I saw a bald eagle with a broken wing. But somehow that eagle soared higher than any other bird in the sky. It called to me, ‘Man up, you maudlin pussy.’” https://t.co/QHMrSwCJSv
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) December 6, 2017
Comey turns to the camera, America’s pain written on his face, a single tear rolling mournfully down his cheek https://t.co/QHMrSwCJSv
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) December 6, 2017
Someone put a Jack Handey quote up there Stat! https://t.co/Qeb6jTf5uA
— Cranky Gordon (@CrankyGordon) December 6, 2017
This cat has snapped. https://t.co/6BeQg4iKvj
— Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) December 6, 2017
We have reached a level of individual self-delusion in our country that is stunning. https://t.co/iVVryM0Rqw
— john jackson (@pvtjokerus) December 6, 2017
Apparently blind arrogance, lack of self awareness, and rampant virtue signaling is what has replaced true patriotism in modern America. https://t.co/HYQ3sYaEbr
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) December 6, 2017
POTUS described Jimbo as a 'nut job' – may
I add 'narcissist' as well?👇 https://t.co/AyjNs2okoR
— Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) December 6, 2017
Hope your editor can replace all instances of "grossly negligent" with "extreme carelessness" for you. https://t.co/1sasG9ym17
— FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) December 6, 2017