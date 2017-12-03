James Comey quote-tweeted himself — literally, this is his own quote — in an apparent response to criticism leveled at the former FBI director this weekend by President Donald Trump:

That’s a lot of rear ends there:

We’ll assume the butt shots are to protect agent privacy, but it’s still a weird meme to post:

The president has been on a tear against Comey and the FBI all weekend:

The FBI Agents Association responded to the president’s tweets:

As did Eric Holder…

…and Preet Bharara:

Buckle up — Next week should be fun.

***

