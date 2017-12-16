James Comey is tweeting again, this time quoting Robert H. Jackson, a former Attorney General, Supreme Court Justice and the chief prosecutor at the Nuremberg trials after WWII:

“[T]he citizen’s safety lies in the prosecutor . . . who serves the law and not factional purposes” Robert H. Jackson (former Attorney General, Supreme Court Justice, chief Nuremberg prosecutor) — James Comey (@Comey) December 15, 2017

Subtle.

… he said to no one in particular. https://t.co/me6GXjyY7t — fake nick ramsey (@nick_ramsey) December 15, 2017

One of Mueller’s witnesses, however, seems to have something to say. https://t.co/m9vQzNA3CR — James Gleick (@JamesGleick) December 16, 2017

Comey going for the 2018 Nobel in subtweeting https://t.co/mpKuRrv3Ag — Heidi N Moore (@moorehn) December 16, 2017

But not to burst your bubble, lefties, former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara cautioned “liberal ideologues” who have made Mueller their “savior”:

Agreed. Robert Mueller's attackers are virtually all political operatives & ideologues. They have always been the swamp; he has always been the oasis. But I would caution liberal ideologues also – he is not your savior; he's just a lawman. Respect his findings, whatever they are. https://t.co/hbc6B1XhOg — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) December 16, 2017

Oh, man. Imagine if Mueller clears President Trump? Lefty heads will ‘splode.

