Former FBI Director James Comey has been known lately for his tweeted not-so-subtle swipes at the Trump administration and seemingly self-unaware quotes from famous figures in history, but he’s going to be taking on a new professional role. Beverage warning:

Former FBI Director James Comey will teach a course on ethical leadership at William and Mary beginning in the fall, according to an article on the Virginia college's website https://t.co/w81z5xuPJV pic.twitter.com/KGyDCGJd1n — CNN (@CNN) January 19, 2018

Fired @FBI director James Comey to teach ethics at Virginia college | Reuters https://t.co/2d2B8WY6nj — Frances Townsend (@FranTownsend) January 19, 2018

Well isn’t that something…

You just can’t make that kind of thing up….incredible Too bad Charles Manson died, he could teach the Law class — Gordon🇺🇸 (@StopTheLibCoup) January 19, 2018

Comey teaching Ethics? That is twighlight zone material, — Andy Weiss (@AndyWeiss11) January 19, 2018

LOL The class should be "Do as I say, not what I do!" https://t.co/w8yoxkL3UK — Charlie Hodges (@CharlieHodges) January 19, 2018

The lecture on leaking is going to be extra special. https://t.co/NugEhaYZs1 — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) January 19, 2018

Word is Bill Clinton is teaching chivalry at the same place. https://t.co/yIkVJ3Mm6v — BlueReaganite (@ThinBlueLR) January 19, 2018

Because it would only make sense.

