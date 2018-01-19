Former FBI Director James Comey has been known lately for his tweeted not-so-subtle swipes at the Trump administration and seemingly self-unaware quotes from famous figures in history, but he’s going to be taking on a new professional role. Beverage warning:

Well isn’t that something…

Trending

Because it would only make sense.

***

Related:

OUCH! Dan Bongino takes a truth hammer to James Comey’s self-unaware Trump subtweet

Come ON! James Comey’s jab at Trump takes self-unawareness to NEXT LEVEL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #ReleaseTheMemoBarack ObamaDonald TrumpFISA warrantHillary ClintonJames Comey