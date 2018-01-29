As Twitchy reported, CNN’s Jim Acosta has had a heck of a time today tweeting about Andrew G. McCabe and his abrupt departure from his post as FBI deputy director on Monday.

First, Acosta said a source told him McCabe’s departure was “a mutual decision.” In a later tweet, Acosta cited a source saying that McCabe was “essentially being pushed out.” So which is it?

What Acosta failed to mention in his tweets is that House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes met with FBI Director Chris Wray Sunday to show him that classified memo that Republicans have been lobbying to have released to the public.

So, on Sunday, Rep. Devin Nunes showed FBI Director Chris Wray the memo, and on Monday, McCabe was gone. It could be nothing, but both The New York Times and CBS News suggest otherwise.

The New York Times reports:

In a recent conversation, Christopher A. Wray, the F.B.I. director, raised concerns about a forthcoming inspector general report examining the actions of Mr. McCabe and other senior F.B.I. officials during the 2016 presidential campaign, when the bureau was investigating both Hillary Clinton’s email use and the Trump campaign’s connections to Russia. In that discussion, according to one former law enforcement official close to Mr. McCabe, Mr. Wray suggested moving Mr. McCabe into another job, which would have been a demotion.

Instead, the former official said, Mr. McCabe chose to leave.

Hmm … so the Times says Wray suggested demoting McCabe, who instead chose to leave.

CBS News offers this in addition:

So there’s that OIG report again, and the suggestion that the FBI hasn’t been performing at the highest standards. Rep. Ted Lieu might think the Nunes memo is a big nothingburger, but now we’re really anxious to read it ourselves.

Update:

Now CNN is corroborating the report:

