Breaking news on this Monday afternoon as we’ve found out that the deputy director of the FBI is either stepping down or was forced out of the bureau, depending on which accounts you believe:

BREAKING: Andy McCabe just quit as deputy FBI director, per @petewilliamsnbc he will remain on "leave" till Spring when he can officially retire from the bureau. — Dafna Linzer (@DafnaLinzer) January 29, 2018

A source familiar tells Fox News it would be accurate to say McCabe was, “Removed.” Further, I’m told this is most likely the earliest date possible for the FBI to remove him and still leave him fully eligible for his pension. #FoxNews — Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) January 29, 2018

From our Justice team One source said FBI Deputy Director McCabe's departure was not in the plans as of Friday. The source said McCabe was told this morning to step down. A second source described McCabe’s departure as being “removed”. — Steve Brusk (@stevebruskCNN) January 29, 2018

Here’s what the FBI director reportedly looked at yesterday:

Colleague Catherine Herridge rpts FBI Director Wray went to CapHill Sunday to view 4 pg memo on FISA abuses — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 29, 2018

Coincidence?

And McCabe stepped down the very next day, on the same day a report tagged him as trying to set up the WH chief of staff and then leaking it? Fascinating. https://t.co/fnhf1y8ZWW — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 29, 2018

Hmmmm. Wonder if that had anything to do with McCabe's departure? https://t.co/JhaHoyK8A3 — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) January 29, 2018

This might partially explain Andrew McCabe getting fired today. #FBICorruption https://t.co/YMmvl5dzMT — id est (@idestHQ) January 29, 2018

Being sarcastic here, and really hope just joking when I say this, but… If Wray makes a public statement saying everyone involved was just 'extremely careless' and didn't have 'intent' to do illegal shit, I'm done. https://t.co/KcYbk7H2yZ — GeekRad (@RadGeekpartduex) January 29, 2018

Per Gowdy, the 4 page memo is a compilation and summation of the FBI's very own work. Now the FBI deputy director, McCabe is resigning.

How will Schiff say it's partisan spin now? https://t.co/XQ5zlKVzVJ — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) January 29, 2018

No amount of reality will stop Schiff from pushing the Dems’ constant “but Russia” spin.