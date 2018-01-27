Hillary Clinton’s STILL helping explain “What Happened” in 2016:

To every Democrat still wondering how you possibly lost in 2016, look no further. https://t.co/qjxW23uATt — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) January 27, 2018

First off, Clinton has responded to a New York Times story alleging that in 2008 she protected a campaign adviser accused of sexual harassment, while at the same time moving the accusor to a different job. Clinton didn’t deny the story, but rather portrayed herself as having taken proactive action:

A story appeared today about something that happened in 2008. I was dismayed when it occurred, but was heartened the young woman came forward, was heard, and had her concerns taken seriously and addressed. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 27, 2018

I called her today to tell her how proud I am of her and to make sure she knows what all women should: we deserve to be heard. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 27, 2018

Really!? Hillary’s having some trouble selling that one:

I don't think it is acceptable any longer to say a woman's concerns were "taken seriously and addressed" if you kept the harasser on staff and reassigned the woman to a new job. #MeToo https://t.co/F4IgXOxoSB — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) January 27, 2018

Not "dismayed" enough to fire him though. https://t.co/P1wpowtepU — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 27, 2018

So Madame Secretary, are you prepared to release her from the Non Disclosure Agreement so she can tell everyone whether her concerns were taken seriously and addressed?https://t.co/dPsMSiKTN0 — Bansi Sharma (@bansisharma) January 27, 2018

You had her transferred. Your dismay was overwhelming. https://t.co/mQ9EsoHIgS — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) January 27, 2018

"something that happened" — your good friend Burns Strider sexually harassed a woman, top officials on your campaign said you should fire her, you ignored them, and you made her sign an NDA https://t.co/MIhBHjnQzc — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 27, 2018

Goof f*cking Grief! @HillaryClinton —you are no longer running for anything. Say these words: " I'm SORRY" You had your senior faith advisor sexually harass a woman on your staff and then #YouToo declined to fire his ass and kept him on for the campaign.

Say, I'M SORRY#youtoo https://t.co/p85qkF6Wf7 — Dennis Trainor Jr (@dennistrainorjr) January 27, 2018

"We are taking your complaint about your office-mate sexually harassing you seriously; that's why we're making you move to a different office." https://t.co/U7x3yRdTdJ — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) January 27, 2018

Well, she tried.

And then there’s this doozy, which we’re not yet sure what to make of. Does this make up for the story in the NY Times? Hillary certainly hopes so:

A message "to all the activist bitches supporting bitches" by the inimitable @HillaryClinton. pic.twitter.com/fnUfsJnUN4 — Alex Mohajer (@AlexMohajer) January 27, 2018

Well that’s certainly… something.

what the fresh hell… https://t.co/307zX5VCwB — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 27, 2018

Hillary jumping in to remind everyone how she managed to be the one person who could lose to Donald Trump https://t.co/bMVUtzJRvc — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 27, 2018

It’s surreal. But at least we have another example of “What Happened.”

***

Related:

‘EPIC F*CK’: Oh man, this tweet from ex-Hillary Clinton adviser Burns Strider did NOT age well

Timing is everything! Report alleging Hillary cover-up of staffer’s harassment broke on notorious anniversary

‘AWKWARD’! These flashbacks cast Hillary Clinton’s alleged harassment coverup in EXTRA-AWFUL light