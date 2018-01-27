Hillary Clinton’s STILL helping explain “What Happened” in 2016:

First off, Clinton has responded to a New York Times story alleging that in 2008 she protected a campaign adviser accused of sexual harassment, while at the same time moving the accusor to a different job. Clinton didn’t deny the story, but rather portrayed herself as having taken proactive action:

Really!? Hillary’s having some trouble selling that one:

Well, she tried.

And then there’s this doozy, which we’re not yet sure what to make of. Does this make up for the story in the NY Times? Hillary certainly hopes so:

Well that’s certainly… something.

It’s surreal. But at least we have another example of “What Happened.”

