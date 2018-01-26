As Twitchy told you, the New York Times has published a damning — though not remotely surprising — report alleging that Hillary Clinton shielded Burns Strider, a senior adviser on her 2008 presidential campaign, after he was accused of sexual harassment.

Old tweets from Hillary Clinton in which she portrayed herself as an ally of sexual abuse and assault victims were awkward enough. But this tweet from Strider takes the awkwardness to a whole ‘nother level.

After Anthony Bourdain — whose girlfriend Asia Argento is one of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged victims — called out Hillary for palling around with Weinstein:

know what Hillary Clinton is NOT? She's not stupid. Or unsophisticated about the world. The Weinstein stories had been out there for years — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 11, 2017

Strider rode to Hillary’s defense:

The noted misogynist of the food world speaks. @Bourdain is right, Hillary is not stupid. But, this Tweet suggest Bourdain may be. He knew. https://t.co/zJCpBsAElr — Burns Strider (@BStrider) October 12, 2017

Dude. Dude.

This tweet didn't age well now did it? @Bourdain — William C. Gendron (@WilliamGendron) January 26, 2018

No. No it did not.

jeez — Alex Nichols (@Lowenaffchen) January 26, 2018

Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh — #1 Eaglea Fan (@jonny_is_good) January 26, 2018

epic fuck — Matt Christman (@cushbomb) January 26, 2018

No kidding.

We’ll leave you with a little bit of bonus awkwardness:

Celebrating a birthday, 2day. My youngest, Pete, joins @HillaryClinton, others & me. Boss & Pete are all chummy. I'm having to lean in! pic.twitter.com/pwOt1kMvQZ — Burns Strider (@BStrider) October 28, 2017

This was 3 months ago! https://t.co/RCVoYYPJIh — Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) January 26, 2018

Oof.