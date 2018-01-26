As Twitchy told you, the New York Times has published a damning — though not remotely surprising — report alleging that Hillary Clinton shielded Burns Strider, a senior adviser on her 2008 presidential campaign, after he was accused of sexual harassment.

Old tweets from Hillary Clinton in which she portrayed herself as an ally of sexual abuse and assault victims were awkward enough. But this tweet from Strider takes the awkwardness to a whole ‘nother level.

After Anthony Bourdain — whose girlfriend Asia Argento is one of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged victims — called out Hillary for palling around with Weinstein:

Strider rode to Hillary’s defense:

Dude. Dude.

No. No it did not.

No kidding.

We’ll leave you with a little bit of bonus awkwardness:

Oof.

