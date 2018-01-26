As Twitchy told you, the New York Times is reporting that Hillary Clinton protected a senior adviser to her 2008 presidential campaign after he was accused of sexual harassment.

Which is why now’s as good a time as any to take a stroll down Memory Lane:

RT to join Hillary in telling survivors of sexual assault: We're with you. pic.twitter.com/VmqaI7YQDu — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 14, 2015

Hillary's message to survivors of sexual assault: We're with you.https://t.co/qhLpgr3Iac — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 14, 2015

Well, it depends on what the meaning of “with you” is.

“Any woman who reports an assault should be heard and believed." —Hillary to @Refinery29. Read the interview: http://t.co/8GQaZ109tE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 18, 2015

Every survivor of sexual assault deserves to be heard, believed, and supported. https://t.co/mkD69RHeBL — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 23, 2015

… And tossed aside if it could make the campaign look bad.

"**Or reassigned to another job while giving the accusor a slap on the wrist." **Rule applies in Clinton-land only https://t.co/tXW1HPEpAE — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 26, 2018

Pretty much.

Hillary’s shameless hypocrisy knows no bounds.

