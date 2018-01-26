As Twitchy told you, the New York Times is reporting that Hillary Clinton protected a senior adviser to her 2008 presidential campaign after he was accused of sexual harassment.

Which is why now’s as good a time as any to take a stroll down Memory Lane:

Well, it depends on what the meaning of “with you” is.

Trending

… And tossed aside if it could make the campaign look bad.

Pretty much.

Hillary’s shameless hypocrisy knows no bounds.

***

Related:

Hillary doubles down about when women should be ‘heard and believed’ (except THESE women)

Q. for Hillary Clinton’s new hire: Should we believe Juanita Broaddrick’s rape accusation as ‘a matter of default’?

Hypocrite Hillary’s ‘right to be believed’ claim tagged with fresh disclaimer from Guy Benson

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Hillary Clintonsexual assaultsexual harassmentsexual predation